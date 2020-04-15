F1 confirms the next classic race it will stream

Formula 1 has announced the next classic race that it will stream to entertain fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At 7 PM BST on YouTube, the F1 channel will show the 1996 Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 1996 season.

Damon Hill claimed pole position ahead of rookie teammate Jacques Villeneuve, with Michael Schumacher starting third alongside Jean Alesi.

Schumacher was looking to bounce back and redeem himself after a crash during the manic race at Monaco two weeks earlier, which was won by Olivier Panis.

Schumacher entered the race as the reigning around the Barcelona circuit, having claimed victory for Benetton one year before.

