Binotto believes F1 is capable of delivering promising 2020 championship

Mattia Binotto is confident that F1 can still hold a promising championship, despite the delay to the start of the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and hopes that the teams can come together to ensure such a championship.

Speaking in a recent video interview with Sky Sports F1, Binotto ensured that Ferrari is ready to go racing whenever it is deemed safe to do so and is ready to help F1 to prepare for as many races as possible.

Binotto believes that Liberty Media and the teams are still capable of delivering a season in 2020 that satisfies both teams and fans.

"Firstly, we know from the sporting regs that we can have a championship with at least eight races but I think everybody wants more than that," Binotto said.

"I think what will be important for us is to be flexible and I am sure Chase and all the teams will be capable of putting in place the best championship we can have so I think from our side it is really whatever is needed.

"A two day weekend, a double race weekend, packing all the races together, I think it is important to be flexible and I think we can have as many races as we can as well for the fans."

Ferrari is ready to 'support' any decisions made

Binottto also confirmed that the team is ready to race whenever it becomes safe enough to do so, saying the team is prepared to return as it stands.

Binotto also assured that Ferrari is ready to support and help with what in can in order to get racing resumed as soon as possible.

"Again, I don't know. I think we will have to wait and see. On our side we are prepared to race in case we get the choice, we will support it," Binotto added.

"I am not sure that will be the case but again I think it is important that we are supportive from our side and I think that we will do whatever is necessary."