user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Binotto believes F1 is capable of delivering promising 2020 championship

Binotto believes F1 is capable of delivering promising 2020 championship

  • Published on 09 Apr 2020 14:07
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mattia Binotto is confident that F1 can still hold a promising championship, despite the delay to the start of the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and hopes that the teams can come together to ensure such a championship.

Speaking in a recent video interview with Sky Sports F1, Binotto ensured that Ferrari is ready to go racing whenever it is deemed safe to do so and is ready to help F1 to prepare for as many races as possible.

Binotto believes that Liberty Media and the teams are still capable of delivering a season in 2020 that satisfies both teams and fans.

"Firstly, we know from the sporting regs that we can have a championship with at least eight races but I think everybody wants more than that," Binotto said. 

"I think what will be important for us is to be flexible and I am sure Chase and all the teams will be capable of putting in place the best championship we can have so I think from our side it is really whatever is needed.

"A two day weekend, a double race weekend, packing all the races together, I think it is important to be flexible and I think we can have as many races as we can as well for the fans."

Ferrari is ready to 'support' any decisions made

Binottto also confirmed that the team is ready to race whenever it becomes safe enough to do so, saying the team is prepared to return as it stands.

Binotto also assured that Ferrari is ready to support and help with what in can in order to get racing resumed as soon as possible.

"Again, I don't know. I think we will have to wait and see. On our side we are prepared to race in case we get the choice, we will support it," Binotto added. 

"I am not sure that will be the case but again I think it is important that we are supportive from our side and I think that we will do whatever is necessary."

F1 News Mattia Binotto Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 739

    After their blocking the results of the engine investigation who cares what Ferrari says.

    • + 0
    • Apr 9 2020 - 15:47
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,007

    Heard they will lower the budget cap down to 150K now instead of 175K, which could be good. McLaren even desiring a cap of 100-125K, which is interesting.

    • + 0
    • Apr 9 2020 - 16:53
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 340

    A good start for helping the other teams is to free up cash resources and consent to a fairer distribution of TV rights income. Never liked the fact Ferrari is greed a massive sum just for 'being involved'.irrespevctive of performance. Why can the FIA not see this is a fu+%$ng joke?

    • + 1
    • Apr 9 2020 - 19:50

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Mattia Binotto
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Nov 3 1969 (50)
  • Place of b. , IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar