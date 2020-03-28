Vettel could take on engineering role after driving career ends

Sebastian Vettel admits that he could take on an engineering role once his driving career comes to an end.

Entering the final year of his Ferrari contract, Vettel's whereabouts beyond the 2020 season remain unknown, with teammate Charles Leclerc signing a new long-term deal with the Scuderia team.

With four world championships to his name, little is known about the German's private life, as he is not active on any social media platforms.

However, in a Q&A session posted by Ferrari in which Vettel answered questions from fans, he confirmed that after his F1 career, he could take on an engineering role in the sport.

“Before I started [driving] professionally, and before I started my career, when I finished high school, I was planning to go to university and study mechanical engineering,” Vettel stated. “So it is something that I can think of.

“I’ve developed a lot of other interests in the meantime, but still it’s always something that fascinates me, to know and understand how things work.

“I like to understand the stuff happening in our car, around our car developing, and how it all comes together. So it could be something for the future.”

The 2020 F1 season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the opening eight races of the 2020 season.

Many countries are advising people to self-isolate in order to slow the spread of the virus, which currently has over 600,000 confirmed worldwide cases.

Offering his advice on how to handle the situation, Vettel said: “Take care of yourself. Take care of other people, especially older people.

“Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Respect other people and respect the situation. Don’t take it too lightly, take it seriously and be responsible.”