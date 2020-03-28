user icon
Vettel could take on engineering role after driving career ends

Vettel could take on engineering role after driving career ends

  • Published on 28 Mar 2020 15:51
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel admits that he could take on an engineering role once his driving career comes to an end.

Entering the final year of his Ferrari contract, Vettel's whereabouts beyond the 2020 season remain unknown, with teammate Charles Leclerc signing a new long-term deal with the Scuderia team.

With four world championships to his name, little is known about the German's private life, as he is not active on any social media platforms.

However, in a Q&A session posted by Ferrari in which Vettel answered questions from fans, he confirmed that after his F1 career, he could take on an engineering role in the sport.

“Before I started [driving] professionally, and before I started my career, when I finished high school, I was planning to go to university and study mechanical engineering,” Vettel stated. “So it is something that I can think of.

“I’ve developed a lot of other interests in the meantime, but still it’s always something that fascinates me, to know and understand how things work.

“I like to understand the stuff happening in our car, around our car developing, and how it all comes together. So it could be something for the future.”

The 2020 F1 season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the opening eight races of the 2020 season.

Many countries are advising people to self-isolate in order to slow the spread of the virus, which currently has over 600,000 confirmed worldwide cases. 

Offering his advice on how to handle the situation, Vettel said: “Take care of yourself. Take care of other people, especially older people.

“Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Respect other people and respect the situation. Don’t take it too lightly, take it seriously and be responsible.”

Replies (5)

  • f1ski

    Posts: 601

    i guess you better start your online classes today

    • + 0
    • Mar 29 2020 - 19:49
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,224

    Now that's interesting. For all the criticism I've had of Vettel as a driver, it can't be questioned that he is his own man. He's not too concerned with his public persona, his life after F1, wanting to build a brand, a legacy, fashion, or anything like that. Furthermore, he hs always seemed really comfortable in his own skin.

    • + 0
    • Mar 29 2020 - 22:54
    • Snooky

      Posts: 12

      This is one of the things I like about him, he loves the sport so him going onto an engineering role in the sport fits in with that. Hes not just there to win and be the best. Sure he can be a bit of a diva in the car, but seems more and more genuine outside of it as time goes on

      • + 0
      • Mar 30 2020 - 08:11
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 62

      This boy makes me happier and happier as time goes by.
      He is so real, generous and humane.
      Niki had said something about that.

      • + 1
      • Mar 30 2020 - 11:41
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    This is in part why I still prefer Vettel over many other drivers on the grid.

    • + 0
    • Mar 30 2020 - 19:48

Related news

