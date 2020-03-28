user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ecclestone would 'abandon' the 2020 season if he was still in charge

Ecclestone would 'abandon' the 2020 season if he was still in charge

  • Published on 28 Mar 2020 12:31
  • comments 6
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Bernie Ecclestone has admitted that he would abandon the 2020 Formula 1 season if he was still in charge of the sport, as opposed to trying to reschedule postponed races.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe in recent weeks, the first eight F1 races of the season have either been cancelled or postponed, with F1 CEO Chase Carey confident that a 15-18 race championship can still commence later in the year.

MORE: 18 races in six months is 'crazy' - Magnussen

However, Ecclestone believes that the right decision would have been to completely abandon the season on safety grounds, a move he says he would have made if he was still in charge.

"Today what would I do? I think I'd have to say we're going to close down talk of having any races this year," Ecclestone told Reuters.

"That's the only thing you could do safely for everybody so nobody starts making silly arrangements which may not be able to happen."

Ecclestone hopeful of 2020 championship but can see problems

Ecclestone cited that a decision to entirely cancel the season would not be a drastic one, using 'unfortunate' examples of other sports, such as soccer's Euro 2020, which has been postponed until next year.

He hoped that Carey and Liberty Media are able to pull off the planned championship in the latter half of the year, but said that he could see problems arising with teams and race promoters due to such a hectic schedule.

"I'd be very, very, very surprised if they managed to achieve that," Ecclestone added.

"I hope they do. I really hope they do. They could run three or four races at the beginning of next year and still count to the 2020 championship.

"The problem is where are you going to have them where the teams can go and the promoter wants to run a race. It's all very well making the calendar, which you can do while you wait. The big problem is getting the promoters to want to run the race."

F1 News Bernie Ecclestone Chase Carey
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    All the more happy he isn't then. Must admit I preferred the radio silence, Äckelstone.

    • + 1
    • Mar 28 2020 - 14:26
  • Talcum

    Posts: 1

    I also don't believe it for a second as that would have meant losing money.

    • + 1
    • Mar 28 2020 - 18:13
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    The chances of a successful resolution of the pandemic are up in the air. That being said, giving up hope with 75% of the year still left is poor administration. Perhaps, that's one of the reasons why Bernie was let go by Liberty media.

    • + 0
    • Mar 28 2020 - 23:23
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 323

    He's right on one thing - as we've discussed in a prior post - there's no way 18 races fit into 2020 given a start date of July. Simply no way. I think it would be 12 at best now - UNLESS it does run into early 2021. Good Festival of Sport postponed 2 days ago - planning to run it later in the summer - Wimbledon to make a decision on Wednesday - these are both early July evens - an early July start doesn't look likely either.....

    • + 0
    • Mar 29 2020 - 10:30
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    That's why Bernie will never -ever- be surpassed....

    • + 0
    • Mar 29 2020 - 14:36
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 62

      Niki used to say that Bernie "is always TWO steps ahead of all the others."

      • + 0
      • Mar 30 2020 - 11:43

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Bernie Ecclestone
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Oct 28 1930 (89)
  • Place of b. Bungay, Suffolk, England, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.59 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar