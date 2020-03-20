Formula 1 launches Virtual Grand Prix series with official F1 drivers

Formula 1 has announced the formation of the Virtual Grand Prix series, a solution for fans to enjoy racing amid the coronavirus pandemic that has seen teh opening seven races of the 2020 season postponed or cancelled.

The races will be held in place of the affected races on the calendar and will feature a number of current F1 drivers alongside other global stars.

The F1 2019 video game from Codemasters will be the home of the grands prix, and the first race takes place this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit at 8 PM GMT.

The races will be 50% in length and will be streamed on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports said: “We are very pleased to be able to bring some light relief in the form of the F1 Esports Virtual GP, in these unpredictable times, as we hope to entertain fans missing the regular sporting action.

“With every major sports league in the world unable to compete, it is a great time to highlight the benefits of esports and the incredible skill that’s on show.”

F1 asserted that should the race postponements go beyond the end of May, the virtual races will continue to be held.

No championship points are awarded as part of the series, as it is being held for entertainment purposes only.

All cars will run on equal performance with the reduced damage setting enabled, as well as optional anti-lock brakes and traction control.

During weekends that no F1 grand prix was scheduled to take place, there will be online exhibition races, where fans worldwide will be provided with the opportunity to battle against real-life F1 drivers.

