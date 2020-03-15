Watch the 'Not the Aus GP' with Lando Norris, Stoffel Vandoorne, Thibaut Courtois and more!

With the Australian Grand Prix cancelled, online events have been organised to compensate for the lack of on-track action.

Below, you can watch the 'Not the Aus GP', hosted by Veloce Esports. The race features F1 racer Lando Norris, Formula E's Stoffel Vandoorne, former F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thiabout Courtois and a flurry of Youtubers including 'Tiametmarduk', 'SuperGT', Jimmy Broadbent and 'WillNE'.