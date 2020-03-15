Ferrari halts production at F1 factory amid coronavirus outbreak

Ferrari has confirmed that it has taken the decision to suspend all activity at its Formula 1 and road car factories due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

While this weekend was supposed to see the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the event was cancelled, as were the second and third rounds in Bahrain and Vietnam.

Italy is currently undergoing a country-wide lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has affected over 20,000 people in the European country.

MORE: Brawn hopes to plan postponed races for August summer break | Australian GP organisers looking to reschedule cancelled race

Despite the lockdown, Ferrari asserts that “all non-manufacturing related activities” will continue with people who are able to work from home.

“At a time like this my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque,” said Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri.

“Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the Company’s production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.

“Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”

Production at the factory will be stopped until at least Friday, March 27th.

It is not yet known when the 2020 F1 season will get underway, with F1 and the FIA indicating that it is aiming for the first race to be held at the end of May.