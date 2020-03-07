Last week, Formula 1 pre-season testing game to a close ahead of the 2020 season. In just one weeks' time, the on-track action in Melbourne will commence.
McLaren's Lando Norris documented his time at winter testing and turned it around for the fans to watch and see what he got up to.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
This guy is a breath of fresh air - gotta beat Carlos this year, always the first goal, good in quallies, not as good in the full race, but a year older Im looking forward to seeing how he fares.