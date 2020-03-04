user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Brawn: F1 can't race if a team is denied entry due to coronavirus

Brawn: F1 can't race if a team is denied entry due to coronavirus

  • Published on 04 Mar 2020 09:07
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

F1 managing director Ross Brawn has said that F1 cannot hold a world championship race if a team is denied entry by the host country due to coronavirus restrictions.

There has been recent concern for the Ferrari and Alpha Tauri teams as well as F1 tyre supplier Pirelli on their ability to attend the opening races after Italy suffered major breakouts of the virus.

There have been 2,000 confirmed cases in Italy so far, with fifty deaths associated with the virus, making it one of the most affected countries from the outbreak.

MORE: Ferrari abandons Pirelli wet tyre test due to coronavirus

It is understood also that Vietnam, which hopes to hold its inaugural Grand Prix in Hanoi on April 5th, has put in place a fourteen-day quarantine for any travellers coming from Italy that look to enter the country.

“If a team is prevented from entering a country we can’t have a race. Not a Formula One world championship race, anyway, because that would be unfair,” Brawn told Reuters 

“Obviously if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that’s their decision. But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country then it’s difficult to have a fair competition.”

In February, it was confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, due to take place after Vietnam on April 16, would be postponed until further notice due to the outbreak.

More recently, MotoGP also announced that it was set to cancel it's season opener in Qatar for the MotoGP class due to the virus, with the lower category Moto2 and Moto3 races set to go ahead.

However, the F1 season opener in Melbourne is set to go ahead on March 15, with China so far being the only race weekend openly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

F1 News Ross Brawn
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 732

    I would watch a race missing Ferrari and Alpha Tauri and run without tires.

    • + 0
    • Mar 4 2020 - 15:44
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      And brakes, and rims, and clothes!

      • + 0
      • Mar 4 2020 - 19:32
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    right call by Brawn - its the whole show or no show. Gotta be fair to all concerned.

    • + 0
    • Mar 4 2020 - 17:05
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    They can race, but the points shouldn't count to the championship. After all, banning a team for concerns regarding health is a legit concern, but I don't think it's fair to the affected teams to get harmed in the process. So for years like these, unofficial races might be wise. All or nothing tend to be boring, after all.

    • + 0
    • Mar 4 2020 - 19:34

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Ross Brawn
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 23 1954 (65)
  • Place of b. Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar