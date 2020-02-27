Binotto reveals Ferrari previously considered using DAS

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that the team previously considered using DAS but ultimately decided against developing the system.

Mercedes introduced the system to the W11 during the first week of testing last week, when Lewis Hamilton was seen to be moving the steering wheel back and forwards, changing the toe of the front tyres in the process.

Binotto revealed in a press conference on Wednesday that Ferrari had considered developing such a system in the past, but decided against it in fear of the FIA deeming it illegal.

“The DAS system is something we considered in the past but we didn’t design and develop,” Binotto said. “The reason, first, is merely a legality matter, which we didn’t clarify with the FIA at the time.

“Second, we believe it is not worthwhile for our car and our car concept. We are looking at what the others doing. At the moment it is really a question mark. I’m not sure we will develop it.”

Binotto positive FIA 'will make the right judgement' on DAS legality

With concerns whether such a system would be deemed legal by the FIA, Binotto remains positive that F1's governing body will make the correct decision on the system.

The debate spread up and down the pitlane last week on whether the system could actually be deemed legal by the FIA after Mercedes ensured that it had worked with the FIA to make sure no regulations were broken by the use of the system.

However, the FIA revealed shortly after Mercedes' use of the system that DAS will be banned for the 2021 season.

Binotto believes that it is difficult to determine if the system is actually legal to Mercedes keeping the technical details of the system under wraps, while also noted that it is impossible to say whether the system is fully mechanical as Mercedes say.

“I think it is difficult for us to judge,” Binotto added. “We don’t know their system, but I’m pretty sure the FIA will make the right judgement.”