Binotto reveals Ferrari previously considered using DAS

Binotto reveals Ferrari previously considered using DAS

  • Published on 27 Feb 2020 16:38
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that the team previously considered using DAS but ultimately decided against developing the system.

Mercedes introduced the system to the W11 during the first week of testing last week, when Lewis Hamilton was seen to be moving the steering wheel back and forwards, changing the toe of the front tyres in the process.

Binotto revealed in a press conference on Wednesday that Ferrari had considered developing such a system in the past, but decided against it in fear of the FIA deeming it illegal.

“The DAS system is something we considered in the past but we didn’t design and develop,” Binotto said. “The reason, first, is merely a legality matter, which we didn’t clarify with the FIA at the time.

“Second, we believe it is not worthwhile for our car and our car concept. We are looking at what the others doing. At the moment it is really a question mark. I’m not sure we will develop it.”

Binotto positive FIA 'will make the right judgement' on DAS legality

With concerns whether such a system would be deemed legal by the FIA, Binotto remains positive that F1's governing body will make the correct decision on the system.

The debate spread up and down the pitlane last week on whether the system could actually be deemed legal by the FIA after Mercedes ensured that it had worked with the FIA to make sure no regulations were broken by the use of the system.

However, the FIA revealed shortly after Mercedes' use of the system that DAS will be banned for the 2021 season.

Binotto believes that it is difficult to determine if the system is actually legal to  Mercedes keeping the technical details of the system under wraps, while also noted that it is impossible to say whether the system is fully mechanical as Mercedes say.

“I think it is difficult for us to judge,” Binotto added. “We don’t know their system, but I’m pretty sure the FIA will make the right judgement.”

Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    The testing I did today broke me, and the voices took over again. Regarding this subject, the voices tells me this:
    A) “ThE dAs SySTeM Is SoMEthInG wE cONsiDEreD In ThE pAsT BuT We DiDN’t DeSIgN aNd DEvElOp” says the annoying voice
    B) Oh buzz off, Binotto! Earlier, you said you never even considered it! says the annoyed voice
    C) He could very well tell the truth and they didn't do it due to them thinking it was illegal, but did unfortunately not ask enough questions, says the innocent voice
    D) He could be telling a part truth, in that they didn't consider it due to technical limitations Ferrari lacked the know-how to overcome, says the skeptical voice
    E) They might've avoided it due to safety concerns (unlikely, they'd mentioned it here)
    F) He could be trying to psyche Mercedes, says the cynical prick voice
    G) He could be trying to further influence the FIA to ban it now (unlikely to happen, they already de-facto said it wasn't illegal for this year to Merc', and then banned it for next year, they tend to be too proud to go back on their words and change that to ban it for this year), says the drunk voice

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 16:52
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      Perhaps Allison got approval at Mercedes, but not at Ferrari. Perhaps may be Ferrari had other areas to
      Improve, ame Merc. Is entering the point of diminishing returns.

      • + 0
      • Feb 27 2020 - 21:30
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Could very well be, and it wouldn't even surprise me if he was, and that it might be due to one of the reasons my voices mentioned.

      • + 0
      • Feb 28 2020 - 20:27
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    So is DAS raison d'être to allow more heat to be generated in the tires in low downforce setups where tires drop below ideal temps. Or is it to allow more speed in the straights where its hard to find a good compromise such as Baku. If Ferrari did nt pursue such an idea I am sure it was they couldn't figure out how to do it.

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 21:36

