McLaren unveils its 2020 challenger, the MCL35

McLaren has launched its 2020 car, the MCL35, that it will use to compete in the 2020 Formula 1 championship.

The livery of the car has kept the papaya and blue colours that were used in 2018 and 2019. However, the blue has disappeared from the rear of the engine cover, with black incorporated around the blue.

The car, which was presented at McLaren's factory in Woking, has a matte finish. The halo has been painted papaya - different from its black colour in 2019.

The Woking-based squad has retained its line-up of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for the season ahead, with both drivers making their debut for the team last year.

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, McLaren secured its first podium finish since 2014, when Sainz was promoted to third place following a penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

The 2019 campaign as a whole was positive for McLaren, who ended up comfortably finishing the constructors' championship in fourth place - its best championship result since 2012.

“I’m immensely proud of the entire team today," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "Last season we delivered what we set out to do – secure a hard-fought fourth in the constructors’ championship.

"Our positive on-track momentum and the renewed energy in the team has seen us grow our valued partner family and global fan base and we look forward to a hugely competitive season.

"While we are enjoying going racing again, we remain measured and focused, and all of us at McLaren keep pushing fearlessly forward.”

McLaren is the sixth team to unveil its 2020 car, with AlphaTauri set to unveil its car on Friday, February 14th.

Racing Point and Williams will present their cars next Monday, before Alfa Romeo and Haas roll out in the Barcelona pit lane on the morning of the first day of pre-season testing, next Wednesday.