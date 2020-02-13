user icon
McLaren unveils its 2020 challenger, the MCL35

  • Published on 13 Feb 2020 14:37
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has launched its 2020 car, the MCL35, that it will use to compete in the 2020 Formula 1 championship.

The livery of the car has kept the papaya and blue colours that were used in 2018 and 2019. However, the blue has disappeared from the rear of the engine cover, with black incorporated around the blue. 

The car, which was presented at McLaren's factory in Woking, has a matte finish. The halo has been painted papaya - different from its black colour in 2019.

The Woking-based squad has retained its line-up of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for the season ahead, with both drivers making their debut for the team last year.

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, McLaren secured its first podium finish since 2014, when Sainz was promoted to third place following a penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

The 2019 campaign as a whole was positive for McLaren, who ended up comfortably finishing the constructors' championship in fourth place - its best championship result since 2012. 

“I’m immensely proud of the entire team today," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "Last season we delivered what we set out to do – secure a hard-fought fourth in the constructors’ championship.

"Our positive on-track momentum and the renewed energy in the team has seen us grow our valued partner family and global fan base and we look forward to a hugely competitive season.

"While we are enjoying going racing again, we remain measured and focused, and all of us at McLaren keep pushing fearlessly forward.”

McLaren is the sixth team to unveil its 2020 car, with AlphaTauri set to unveil its car on Friday, February 14th.

Racing Point and Williams will present their cars next Monday, before Alfa Romeo and Haas roll out in the Barcelona pit lane on the morning of the first day of pre-season testing, next Wednesday.

Replies (7)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,794

    yikes...

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 14:46
  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    I like this primary colour, but I think that they could've been more creative with secondary colour; colours even. :/

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 17:57
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    I like it, I don't love it, but I respect the fact that unlike Mercedes and especially Ferrari, this livery is clearly different from last year. No copy paste designs here. I do really like the matte finish.

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 19:59
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Same here, I find this livery the better of their liveries so far. Maybe add some of the pattern from last year's livery, but I like the different textures. Matteish orange with shiny blue and matte carbon fibre looks pretty striking. Along with the 2016 livery this is McLaren's best livery in a while IMO. Car looks sleek and nice too.

      • + 0
      • Feb 13 2020 - 20:34
  • Kean

    Posts: 642

    I liked last years livery better, but I'm sure this will grow on me. I'm just really hoping for some miracle that it is super fast, so perhaps it can fight for podiums every once in a while and give the third team out of the top three a headache. I would be so stoked to see a flawless Lando as well.

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 20:29
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    I like it better than last year's. That front view looks pretty bitchin.

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 00:47
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Using bitchin' that way always kinda confuses me as a non-native English-speaker, because I mostly ever heard it used as a synonym to tedious, hellish, a drag or so. :) but that front sure looks slim..

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 22:52

