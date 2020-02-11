Watch LIVE as Ferrari unveils its 2020 F1 car

The latest car to be launched for the 2020 season is Ferrari, who has organised an event at Reggio Emilia, Italy.
The team is going in search of its first world title since 2008, when it last clinched the constructors' championship. 2007 marks the last year that it won the drivers' championship.
Below, you can watch the launch of that car that it hopes will deliver it championship success once more.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (0)Login to reply