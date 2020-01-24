user icon
Barrichello: Hamilton better than Schumacher and Senna

Barrichello: Hamilton better than Schumacher and Senna

  • Published on 24 Jan 2020 14:24
  • comments 9
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Former grand prix driver Rubens Barrichello believes that six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is better than Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Barrichello, who raced against all three of the aforementioned drivers throughout his career, says the only thing that Hamilton lacked in previous years was maturity, which he has now obtained.

Hamilton picked up his sixth title last year, finishing the season almost 100 points in front of his nearest challenger - teammate Valtteri Bottas.

MOREHamilton working 'twice as hard' to beat 'fierce' young drivers | Hamilton warns rivals he will 'be a machine' in 2020

The Briton is 7 wins away from matching Schumacher's all-time race win record, and should he win the world championship this year, he will level the German's all-time title tally.

"Hamilton has a talent that is possibly even greater than that of Ayrton and Schumacher," Barrichello told ESPN Brasil.

"The only thing he lacked was maturity. He has progressed on that, and today you see the final product," the former Ferrari driver added.

Barrichello added that the perfect racing driver would be a combination of the qualities of Hamilton, Schumacher and Senna.

"When I listened to the radio in Brazil, I noticed that he is incredibly calm, passing on information, saying what he does and doesn't need," he said.

"The perfect driver would have Ayrton's skill, Schumacher's courage and Hamilton's coordination. It would be something to see!"

Hamilton has once again been nominated at the Laureus Awards for the Sportsman of the Year, while his Mercedes team has received a nomination for Team of the Year. 

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher Rubens Barrichello Ayrton Senna Mercedes
Replies (9)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,365

    Come on now... he said "possibly even greater than that of Ayrton and Schumacher"
    Still, however, I can envision heads exploding by that mere suggestion. It's always sensitive when superlatives are brought up about Hamilton. Throw Schumacher and Senna into the mix and you will see the insults start flying. That being said, out of all people to make that comparison, it's interesting that it's Rubens who knew both Michael and Ayrton really well.

    • + 0
    • Jan 24 2020 - 18:53
    • 2GRX7

      Posts: 103

      I believe Berger said the same thing about Hammy and he was teammate to both of them.

      • + 0
      • Jan 25 2020 - 18:48
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,287

      There is no way anyone could compare Lewis with Senna. The drivers back then had to deal with way more risk. Lewis IMO isn’t cut out for that adventure. If Rosberg could beat Lewis, Senna could decimate him.

      • + 0
      • Jan 27 2020 - 01:41
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 472

    good enough for me

    • + 0
    • Jan 24 2020 - 23:25
  • f1ski

    Posts: 631

    Had MB not had the huge advantage with the power unit Hamilton would not have had the advantage he enjoyed and the results that place hime with the greats. What stands out to me about Schumacher was that his teammate never had similar results with the same equipment.I think where Hamilton loses out to the greats his ability to manage tires and to deal with stressful moments. How many times has he been heard crying to the team only to find himself winning later as a result of team strategy. He is insanely fast in the past very aggressive but not as great a racer as Senna or Schumacher.

    • + 2
    • Jan 25 2020 - 00:28
    • 2GRX7

      Posts: 103

      Power advantage? One could say the same thing about Schumi/Ferrari years, and Schumi didn't allow for equal equipment-he ALWAYS got the new stuff first. You think he looses out on tire management? Really? Why do you think that? I've never heard a pundit say he's harsh on tires-quite the opposite, really.

      Questioning's not crying-it's simply that! One collaborates to gain the best outcome, and doesn't just simply accept it.

      The article's already stated that he's grown up, so I'm questioning this thought.

      • + 0
      • Jan 25 2020 - 19:01
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,365

      It's quite rich to say that Schumacher didn't have as great an advantage as Hamilton. The argument about weak teammates actually validates even more the case for saying that Michael had a grater advantage. Michael never really had a strong teammate. He was never on equal terms. He was always the #1 driver. Ferrari in the 2000's was about as dominant as Mercedes. I'd argue the big difference was that Mercedes were smart enough to get two fast drivers instead of just one. Compare how many races Irvine, Barrichello, and Irvine, won vs Bottas and Rosberg in the same period of time. It's not even close.

      Say what you will about Lewis, but arguing that Schumacher didn't have a massive advantage is ridiculous. I'd argue that on similar equipment, Michael would have won one or two championships with Ferrari at best. We saw clearly what happened when Renault finally caught up to Ferrari; Alonso beat him two years in a row

      • + 1
      • Jan 25 2020 - 21:16
  • Mansell

    Posts: 102

    Rubens, rubens , rubens, really

    • + 0
    • Jan 25 2020 - 20:12
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,155

    Could very well be right. Look at his stats, they don't lie. Now I would say he's on par with them. If he stays on form for the next 3-4 years there's no question that he's the best of all.

    • + 0
    • Jan 27 2020 - 00:09

