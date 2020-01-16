Alonso will decide on potential F1 return 'in the next few months'

Fernando Alonso says he will on decide whether or not he will return to Formula 1 in the coming years "in the next few months".

Alonso walked away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season after a difficult handful of years with McLaren, competing in the midfield or towards the rear of the pack.

The Spaniard has two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories to his name, and is currently competing in the Dakar Rally for the first time.

He has often been linked with a return to F1 over the last 12 months, and the two-time F1 champion says he will now make a decision during the summer on his future plans.

"First I finish the Dakar, then I do the Indianapolis 500, and in the summer I will have to make a decision," he told the El Partidazo de Cope program.

"I have the idea of returning to Formula 1," Alonso admitted. "I feel like a Formula 1 driver, it's what I like most and it's what I know how to do best.

"I don't know if I will return or not, but I will think about these next two or three years of my career in the summer. I will decide in the next few months."

Alonso added that the dedication that a driver needs to commit to travelling the world with F1 is something that is unattractive about a return.

"It is the top category of motor racing, but it also has its disadvantages," said Alonso. "Formula 1 requires complete dedication of your life.

"I already had 18 years of that and now I have to assess whether I want to do two or three more years of that or not."

Alonso denies talks with Ferrari

Should Alonso return, it is not clear where he would end up, with former team Ferrari being named as a potential destination.

However, the 38-year-old affirms that he has not held any discussions with the Italian squad over a full-time race seat at the team.

"I must look at the teams that are available or interested," he said. "I have to put everything on the table."

"I have not talked to them [Ferrari]. I think the journey with Ferrari was nice but I don't think it's time to talk about a return. I also believe their bet on the future with Leclerc is quite clear .

"For 2021, we need to see who will be competitive, and maybe Ferrari will not be among the favourites. We will see," Alonso said.