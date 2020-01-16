Alonso will decide on potential F1 return 'in the next few months'

Fernando Alonso says he will on decide whether or not he will return to Formula 1 in the coming years "in the next few months".
Alonso walked away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season after a difficult handful of years with McLaren, competing in the midfield or towards the rear of the pack.
The Spaniard has two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories to his name, and is currently competing in the Dakar Rally for the first time.
He has often been linked with a return to F1 over the last 12 months, and the two-time F1 champion says he will now make a decision during the summer on his future plans.
"First I finish the Dakar, then I do the Indianapolis 500, and in the summer I will have to make a decision," he told the El Partidazo de Cope program.
"I have the idea of returning to Formula 1," Alonso admitted. "I feel like a Formula 1 driver, it's what I like most and it's what I know how to do best.
"I don't know if I will return or not, but I will think about these next two or three years of my career in the summer. I will decide in the next few months."
Alonso added that the dedication that a driver needs to commit to travelling the world with F1 is something that is unattractive about a return.
"It is the top category of motor racing, but it also has its disadvantages," said Alonso. "Formula 1 requires complete dedication of your life.
"I already had 18 years of that and now I have to assess whether I want to do two or three more years of that or not."
Should Alonso return, it is not clear where he would end up, with former team Ferrari being named as a potential destination.
However, the 38-year-old affirms that he has not held any discussions with the Italian squad over a full-time race seat at the team.
"I must look at the teams that are available or interested," he said. "I have to put everything on the table."
"I have not talked to them [Ferrari]. I think the journey with Ferrari was nice but I don't think it's time to talk about a return. I also believe their bet on the future with Leclerc is quite clear.
"For 2021, we need to see who will be competitive, and maybe Ferrari will not be among the favourites. We will see," Alonso said.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,280
Ferrari - Leclerc. Redbull - Verstappen. Merc - Lewis. Going by Alonso's logic, there is no team in F1 ready to fall head of heals on him, to give the speciality treatment. This has been his flaw through out the career.
Pistonhead
Posts: 460
Yep, totally agree - massive ego and actually, as a snr driver he could ignore team orders if he chose - but is he saying he doesn't want to go up against LEC?
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,346
What is this massive ego thing everyone says about Alonso? Other than 2007 I don't understand this toxic ego thing. We've witnessed much more prima donna behavior from Seb (multiple occasions with Webber, and a few with Ferrari), Lewis (multiple times with McLaren, and a couple of times with Mercedes while battling Rosberg, also every time he is asked about Nico)... well I guess it's those two.
But arrogance and big ego comes to mind much more easily with Vettel and Lewis than with Fernando. Yet it's Fernando the one who seems to have the reputation. For what it's worth, it would be wonderful for the sport to have Fernando back. When he left he was at worst a top 4 driver, and he's the second most popular F1 driver. If you hate or love him, it's good for F1.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,256
Alonso is a great driver, incredibly skilled in many regards. He is a 2 times champion in his own right, IMO fully deserving of those 2 titles and maybe a 3rd too.
He is however a man known for his tendencies to be at the wrong place at the wrong time (crashgate and spygate, though the latter was 100% not his fault), poor decisions (Ferrari to McLaren being infamous by now) and for blocking team mates (Hammy 2007, for instance) and blocking rivals (Massa and Coulthard in separate instances) and issuing impopular team orders on an impressive rate (Massa and Kimi during his Ferrari stint). I'd dare say he is more infamous for team orders than any of the current divas, with only Schumi being a possible rival. He hasn't exactly been a smooth talker either ("F1 isn't a sport", "GP2 engine, bah").
Considering all of this, I think Alonso is a driver of extremes. You either like him or dislike him.
Pistonhead
Posts: 460
Agree, he's box office AJP, what Im saying is there's only room for one silverback in any team !! Senna/Prost, Lewis/Fernando - the top three teams I doubt would want to upset the team environment.