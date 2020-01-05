user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Seidl: McLaren aims to run at budget cap in 2021

Seidl: McLaren aims to run at budget cap in 2021

  • Published on 05 Jan 2020 10:02
  • comments 2
  • By: Harry Mattocks

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that his team are planning to hit the budget cap in 2021 so that they have the best chance of fighting with the top teams. 

As part of the regulations overhaul coming into force in 2021, there will be a budget cap of $175 million introduced. This aims to combat the dominance of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull and tries to level the playing field for the smaller teams.

McLaren saw a resurgence in form during 2019, and the team see the upcoming rules changes as a way to 'leapfrog' themselves up the grid. They have also invested heavily into a new simulator and their own wind tunnel in Woking. Previously, they had been working from the old Toyota wind tunnel in France.

Seidl told Autosport: "The target for us is clearly to run at the budget cap. There's a clear commitment that we will run at the budget cap because obviously that's the only chance to be able again to fight the big ones; you need to be on a level playing field in terms of budget."

The team has gone through a major restructuring of its leadership in the past few years, with Seidl being the final piece of that puzzle. However, McLaren will not increase their spending for next season so that they are in a better position for 2021.

"You need to be realistic to what is achievable. Even if someone will give us for next year a hundred million more, you first need to be able to digest that and to put a structure in place that actually can produce more output in this short period of time.

"So this is why I'm not too worried about '20, also not too worried about the quotes I'm reading at the moment that it will be the most expensive year ever for the top three teams.

"In the end, there's a limitation placed on the CFD side, on the wind tunnel side, so there's only so much you can do, and aero will also be in the future the key performance differentiator.

"So they will have a head start, simply because of where they are right now because they do a better job they have better methodologies in place, they have better processes in place and so on.

"So I'm not too worried about the budget gap not being in place in '20."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,123

    McLaren already has arguably the best facilities of any team in F1. They will definitely have an advantage with that once budget cap is in place compared to almost every other midfield team. I really hope the cap brings the field together.

    • + 0
    • Jan 5 2020 - 23:04
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      Well, no doubt compared to the midfield, but I wonder how their facilities rack up compared to Merc', Ferrari or RB. But I agree that they, and RP, likely have an advantage once the budget caps kick in proper. I'm just not sure it'll be in 2021. They sure messed up how to implement the budget caps, the holy shit trinity will have all the time they need to prepare for 2021 and waste tons of money on those cars.

      • + 0
      • Jan 6 2020 - 20:08

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar