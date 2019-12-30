user icon
<b>Video:</b> Drone footage shows circuit changes at Zandvoort ahead of 2020 Dutch GP

Video: Drone footage shows circuit changes at Zandvoort ahead of 2020 Dutch GP

  Published on 30 Dec 2019 08:27
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix will see the Circuit Zandvoort return to the Formula 1 calendar. Work is currently being done to the facility in preparation for the event. Check out drone footage below to see how the track currently looks. 
 

 

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,767

    qualifying here will really be something special

    • Dec 30 2019 - 16:50

