2020 success a case of 'putting everything together' at Ferrari - Leclerc

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says that he is happy with his first season with the team thanks to the progression the team were able to make throughout the season.

Ferrari looked like the team to beat coming out of winter testing in Barcelona last February but endured a slow first start of the season before finally claiming a victory at the Belgian Grand Prix with Leclerc.

Despite the poor first half of the season, Leclerc still believes that both himself and the team can be proud of the progression made throughout the season.

When asked about how he felt about his first season with the team, he says that he is 'happy' thanks to the general progression of the team over the year.

"Happy. Happy because there has been progression from the first race to the last race," Leclerc explained. "Finishing with a podium I am happy and with seven pole positions, ten podiums and two wins.

"I would definitely have been happy if you told me I would have done that in my first season with Ferrari. It was not an easy season but now its only a matter of putting everything together next year and doing less mistakes."

Leclerc reflected on the disappointment within the team throughout the first half of the 2019 season but believes that the progression and strong performances that came this year can be carried on into 2020.

"I don't know, we had a strange first half because the winter testing was strong," Leclerc said. "Then it was disappointing because we were not where we thought we would be after winter testing.

"Then after that, we progressed a lot. During the summer break, we came back stronger and then we had much better pace for the second half of the season so that was positive.

"A bit up and down but I will take the progression we had over the season and hopefully we can keep that progression for next year to have a better car from the start."