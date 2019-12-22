user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
2020 success a case of 'putting everything together' at Ferrari - Leclerc

2020 success a case of 'putting everything together' at Ferrari - Leclerc

  • Published on 22 Dec 2019 13:02
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says that he is happy with his first season with the team thanks to the progression the team were able to make throughout the season.

Ferrari looked like the team to beat coming out of winter testing in Barcelona last February but endured a slow first start of the season before finally claiming a victory at the Belgian Grand Prix with Leclerc.

Despite the poor first half of the season, Leclerc still believes that both himself and the team can be proud of the progression made throughout the season.

When asked about how he felt about his first season with the team, he says that he is 'happy' thanks to the general progression of the team over the year.

"Happy. Happy because there has been progression from the first race to the last race," Leclerc explained. "Finishing with a podium I am happy and with seven pole positions, ten podiums and two wins.

"I would definitely have been happy if you told me I would have done that in my first season with Ferrari. It was not an easy season but now its only a matter of putting everything together next year and doing less mistakes."

Leclerc reflected on the disappointment within the team throughout the first half of the 2019 season but believes that the progression and strong performances that came this year can be carried on into 2020.

"I don't know, we had a strange first half because the winter testing was strong," Leclerc said. "Then it was disappointing because we were not where we thought we would be after winter testing.

"Then after that, we progressed a lot. During the summer break, we came back stronger and then we had much better pace for the second half of the season so that was positive.

"A bit up and down but I will take the progression we had over the season and hopefully we can keep that progression for next year to have a better car from the start."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 148

    The helmet so beautifully suits to Charles...

    • + 1
    • Dec 22 2019 - 20:51

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar