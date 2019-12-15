user icon
Leclerc looking forward to 'interesting challenge' of developing 2020 Ferrari

Leclerc looking forward to 'interesting challenge' of developing 2020 Ferrari

  • Published on 15 Dec 2019 10:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has spoken of his interest going into the 2020 season and helping Ferrari develop the team's car for next season.

Staying with Ferrari for a second season will mark the first time in the Monegasque driver's career that he will stay within a team for more than one year.

Ferrari recently announced that it will unveil it's 2020 challenger on the 11th of February, becoming the first team to announce a date so far.

In a recent interview for Formula1.com, Leclerc explained his happiness about staying with the team for a second season and spoke of how he looked forward to having a say in the 2020 car.

“It’s the first time in my single-seater career where I stay in the same team from one year to another,” Leclerc told Formula1.com, “which also should be an interesting challenge to develop the car.

“Overall, we progressed quite a lot [in 2019], which I think is the most important, and now I'm really looking forward to keeping this momentum for next year.”

Looking back on an impressive debut season with the scarlet team, Leclerc explained how he was happy with how the team and the 2019 car, the SF90-H developed throughout the season but said the team needed to work harder to ensure competitiveness on all circuits next year.

In his first season with Ferrari, Leclerc managed to take two wins and seven pole positions, more pole positions than any other driver this year.

“It's been a bit of a weird season,” said Leclerc. “We started off definitely not where we thought we would start after the winter testing. Winter testing was very positive, then we arrived at the first race and we have been struggling quite a lot.

“But then after that, I think the progression was very good. Austin has been a little bit weird too. We still don't really understand why we were so off the pace.

“But overall I think it has been a positive season – apart from the first race, that has been very negative.”

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

show sidebar