Leclerc looking forward to 'interesting challenge' of developing 2020 Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has spoken of his interest going into the 2020 season and helping Ferrari develop the team's car for next season.

Staying with Ferrari for a second season will mark the first time in the Monegasque driver's career that he will stay within a team for more than one year.

Ferrari recently announced that it will unveil it's 2020 challenger on the 11th of February, becoming the first team to announce a date so far.

In a recent interview for Formula1.com, Leclerc explained his happiness about staying with the team for a second season and spoke of how he looked forward to having a say in the 2020 car.

“It’s the first time in my single-seater career where I stay in the same team from one year to another,” Leclerc told Formula1.com, “which also should be an interesting challenge to develop the car.

“Overall, we progressed quite a lot [in 2019], which I think is the most important, and now I'm really looking forward to keeping this momentum for next year.”

Looking back on an impressive debut season with the scarlet team, Leclerc explained how he was happy with how the team and the 2019 car, the SF90-H developed throughout the season but said the team needed to work harder to ensure competitiveness on all circuits next year.

In his first season with Ferrari, Leclerc managed to take two wins and seven pole positions, more pole positions than any other driver this year.

“It's been a bit of a weird season,” said Leclerc. “We started off definitely not where we thought we would start after the winter testing. Winter testing was very positive, then we arrived at the first race and we have been struggling quite a lot.

“But then after that, I think the progression was very good. Austin has been a little bit weird too. We still don't really understand why we were so off the pace.

“But overall I think it has been a positive season – apart from the first race, that has been very negative.”