Hamilton: It's hard to imagine being anywhere but Mercedes

  • Published on 11 Dec 2019 15:38
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton affirms that it's hard to imagine being anywhere other than Mercedes following his lengthy partnership with the German manufacturer.

Hamilton joined forces with Mercedes when he was a young teenager that signed with McLaren, who had its engines supplied by Mercedes. 

After spending six years at the F1 team as a full-time driver, Hamilton switched to Mercedes in 2013, where he has won world titles in all but two years so far with the Silver Arrows. 

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala, Hamilton admits it would be "difficult" to walk away from the people he works with at Mercedes.

"I love a lot of people that I work with so it would be really difficult to walk away from them," the 34-year said.  "I've been with Mercedes since I was thirteen so it's really hard to imagine myself anywhere else.

"I build hope that after the seven years I've been there, they continue to be dominant and strong for us and I think it's taken us time to build the strength and the depth from within with the consistency we have.

"It's not something that just comes overnight and it's certainly not something the other teams have that we have in place and it takes time to build those things."

Mercedes wouldn't be the same without Wolff

Question marks have been raised about Toto Wolff's future at the team, who currently occupies the role of team principal.

Hamilton says that Mercedes wouldn't be the same without the Austrian, but asserts that his future rests with him alone. 

"Would it be the same without Toto? I don't think so, but he has got to do what is right for him like I have to for me," Hamilton said. 

"I have to make the right decision for me just like he has to make the right decision for him, his family and his future and change is also sometimes a good thing, It's an interesting time because there is a lot of drivers seeking positions.

"There's always been a clear path of communication between me and Toto and never any secrets and I'm sure that will stay the same."

Trending news

Replies (2)

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    7th title is too lucrative to miss to go to Ferrari i guess. Mercedes might want to do 2+1 deal with him, which might mean, Ham. never goes to the cheese country to work.

    • + 1
    • Dec 11 2019 - 19:36
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 420

    ......until he stops consistently winning races / other teams win more races than him?

    • + 0
    • Dec 12 2019 - 00:48

