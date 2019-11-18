user icon
icon

link-icon
Horner: Verstappen was never going to give up Brazil victory

Horner: Verstappen was never going to give up Brazil victory

  • Published on 18 Nov 2019 18:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Max Verstappen was not willing to give up his victory to Lewis Hamilton as the pair dueled for the race win during Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Horner commented on Max's performance as he managed to pass Hamilton and take the lead twice in the race on the way to an eighth win in F1, but credited teammate Alex Albon for his performances also.

"It was a fantastic race, he was just not going to give up that win today.," Horner said after the race.

"With the in-lap with the Williams and obviously with the unsafe release that happened he had the benefit of a new set of tyres and he really used them to regain the position, and then controlled the race from there."

Horner 'gutted for Albon'

Horner added that he has sympathy for Alexander Albon, who was denied his maiden podium finish in F1 when he clashed with Hamilton on the penultimate lap. 

"The guys done a great job today. This sport is all about teamwork and the drivers have done their part. I'm just gutted for Alex.

"I just said to him his time is going to come even though he didn't get the trophy today, it was a race he could be proud of. It was a race full of previous world champions and the race he had today was fantastic.

"The move he made on Sebastian and how he could race wheel-to-wheel, you could tell he was not intimidated and that is great. His time will come."

Horner was also quick to heap praise on engine suppliers Honda, saying that the team are happy with how the engine supplier is developing and that it was a great achievement to be so competitive at Interlagos.

"All credit to Honda, I think the job they've done is fantastic." Horner stated. "You seen before the problems they had coming back into Formula 1, they kept their heads down and kept working.

"It's great to see both their teams up there on the podium today for the second time this year on a circuit that is power-sensitive, to beat Ferrari and to beat Mercedes, hats off to them."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
701
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
391
4
McLaren
140
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
83
7
Racing Point
67
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar