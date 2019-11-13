user icon
Hamilton struggles to see sense in possible 25-race calendar

Hamilton struggles to see sense in possible 25-race calendar

  • Published on 13 Nov 2019 12:16
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Current world champion Lewis Hamilton has voiced his concerns at a possible future 25 race calendar, believing that there isn't much sense to expand from the current number of 21 races.

With the intention to increase the overall races in a season to 25 by 2025, Hamilton has said that even though he appreciates the financial benefits to Formula 1 with more races, there also needs to be a balance found for those that are away from home and families during the course of the season.

"25 [races] would be pretty hardcore, it's hard enough already with 21," Hamilton commented. "Just generally, I remember growing up as a kid the more races the merrier, but then if you look at the guys that are away from their families, there's gotta be some balance.

"The season is already too long. With 25 I don't really see the sense in that. It's more money for Formula 1, but there isn't really much more to say."

Hamilton has also spoke about the season that Mercedes has endured so far this, claiming that although it looked like an easy season for the team from outside the garage, the hard work done by the team cannot be overlooked.

"I think everyone outside the garage or outside of the team underestimates how hard it has been," Hamilton added. "We have had a harder time this year. It's been a much more challenging year to be honest.

"The car hasn't been at it's best and it's been a massive load trying to understand the tires this year, more so than last year I think. This car has not been as easy but there has been more potential in it.

"It's been about getting that potential with the window being smaller and naturally we have been getting some competition from both Red Bull and Ferrari."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

