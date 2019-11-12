Bottas: No interest in having 'easier' teammate

Valtteri Bottas has denied that he would prefer to have an easier to beat teammate by his side going forward in order to win more races.

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017, partnering Lewis Hamilton , who has won the world drivers' championship every year that they have been teammates.

The Finn has picked up seven race wins since he joined the Silver Arrows, but has not been able to offer Hamilton a consistent challenge for the championship.

MORE: Toto Wolff to be absent from Mercedes for Brazilian GP | Hamilton not comparing himself to other athletes

However, the 30-year-old has denied that he would prefer to have an easier teammate at Mercedes, as he enjoys his success when it comes the "hard way".

"I'm definitely thankful and I feel good," Bottas said. "I'm proud to be part of this team and be able to drive a car that has allowed me to achieve the results that I have so far, and will allow in the future for great results.

"I like the fact that it's up to me. At the moment we're a winning team, and if I can perform at the level that I am aiming for then anything is possible.

"So I wouldn't change the situation, I wouldn't change my teammate just because it would be easier to win races. I love the challenge.

"For sure it's not always easy. But when it comes the hard way, it's even better."

Bottas aiming to maximise every weekend in 2020

Bottas added that he is working with his engineers to try and maximise every weekend in 2020 in order to be more competitive.

The former Williams driver has won four grands prix this season so far, making it his most successful campaign to date in F1.

"It's an ongoing process from my side," Bottas stated. "I've been learning a lot. I've completed some races this year that have been really good in maximising the potential of the tyres, conditions and situations.

"I'd love to do that every single weekend. Different circumstances, that's the key and it's what we're working hard on with the engineers."