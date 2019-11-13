user icon
icon

link-icon
Ferrari's race pace 'not as bad as it looks' - Leclerc

Ferrari's race pace 'not as bad as it looks' - Leclerc

  • Published on 13 Nov 2019 09:31
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari's race pace is "not as bad as it looks" as it has failed to win a race in the last four despite its strong pace in qualifying.

Prior to the US Grand Prix, Ferrari picked up six consecutive pole positions, converting the first three into race wins.

However, the following events in Russia, Japan and Mexico saw it fail to convert its qualifying advantage into the race win, with Mercedes taking the spoils. 

In the US, Sebastian Vettel missed out on pole position by 0.012s before he retired from the race with a suspension failure, while Charles Leclerc lacked the pace to challenge the leaders.

However, Leclerc denies that Ferrari has hit a stumbling block with its race pace, stating that the team has been unlucky at times.

"I believe on my side I've not been perfect," Leclerc admitted. "Especially in the race, I've got a lot of improvements to make on my side.

"In Mexico, I learned quite a lot. From the outside, it is difficult to see but from the driver's side of things, I tried quite a lot of things during the race.

"We've been unlucky on some races, Sochi could have been another win but we could not control the failure of Seb, which created a virtual safety car. 

"So there have been a few missed opportunities, but I don't think it has been as bad as it looks."

Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, as he will be fitted with a new power unit for the event. 

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Race

    18:10 - 20:10

  • Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

    Fastest lap

     

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    18:10 - 20:10

    Fastest lap

    18:10 - 20:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 288
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 40
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar