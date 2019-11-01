F1 teams obliged to field rookies in two FP1 outings from 2021

From the 2021 season onwards, all Formula 1 teams will be required to provide a rookie driver with an FP1 outing on two occasions during the year.

Doing so will allow the rookie to gain experience in both driving an F1 car while also allowing them to take part in a grand prix weekend.

With just three races remaining in the 2019 season, only two teams have handed an FP1 session to a rookie driver this year.

Nicholas Latifi drove the Williams FW42 car earlier in the season, and has three consecutive outings in the final four races of the year - the first of which came last weekend in Mexico.

In Japan last month, Naoki Yamamoto got behind the wheel of Toro Rosso's 2019 car at the Suzuka Circuit, replacing Pierre Gasly for the 90-minute session.

In addition to the rule that will be enforced in 2021, all rookies that take part in a practice session will receive an additional point on their super license.

However, there is a cap of 10 points across, which will help the rookie gain the 40 super license points needed in order to take on a race seat in F1.

In order to take part in an FP1 session, drivers must qualify for a Friday-only super license, which requires just 25 points.

Rookies are defined as drivers that have two grands prix or less under their belt in Formula 1.