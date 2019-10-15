F1 has 'agreement in principle' with Miami for 2021 race

Formula 1 has reached an "agreement in principle" with the city of Miami to bring a grand prix event to the city in 2021.

F1 has been working with Miami for the last couple of years, and a fresh announcement states that a race is set for May in 2021, built around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hard Rock Stadium is the home of National Football League team Miami Dolphins. In a joint statement Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel and F1's managing director of commercial operations announced the news.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium.

“With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year.

“We are deeply grateful to our fans, elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We look forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet for the first time to one of the world’s most iconic and glamorous regions.”

However, there is local unrest over the prospect of a race in Miami, with recent protests being held opposing the potential event.