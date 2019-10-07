user icon
Hamilton: Mercedes will continue to make life difficult for rival teams

  • Published on 07 Oct 2019 10:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is confident in his team that they can remain as the top running team in Formula 1, despite challenges from close rivals Ferrari and Red Bull in recent races.

A resurgent Ferrari has dominated since the Belgian Grand Prix, where the team won the races at Spa, Monza and Singapore before finally being stopped by Mercedes in Russia last weekend.

The Scuderia was on course for a second 1-2 finish last weekend in Sochi until Sebastian Vettel suffered an MGU-K failure, handing the victory to Hamilton when teammate Charles Leclerc failed to re-take the lead and finish third.

"I mean, remaining the leaders is not an easy challenge, or easy task at all," Hamilton commented. "so, it's understandable at some stage that we would have dips but I have 100 per cent confidence in the guys that we are still the strongest team.

"Whilst it's not been spectacular in the last couple of races, it's not like we've been terrible. We've been right up there most of the time."

"Even if some of the coming races don't go our way, it's not going to change my opinion as to what we can achieve moving forwards. I know we are going to continue to make it difficult for every other team out there for this year, next year and potentially years after."

Hamilton: Mercedes not favourites in any remaining races

Despite eventually beating Ferrari to the chequered flag in Sochi, Hamilton said that he is not confident that the team could be considered favourites for any of the five remaining races in the season, but believes there is still chance for more victories.

"I think Austin can be good for us. I think the ones with the longest straights like here [Sochi] it's harder to offset those straights and also Mexico is not an easy one," Hamilton said.

"Brazil could be similar for us because we generally work well at the hotter circuits in general and there's obviously that one big long straight but its not killer elsewhere, I think all the other races have quite long straights.

"I don't think we can be favourites at any of the remaining races but it doesn't mean we can't win. I think we get the car in the right position in qualifying then we can be strong in the races so positioning is really everything. I don't think we can be favourites but we can still turn heads."


JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:40 - 05:10

    Free practice 3

    05:10 - 06:10

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:40 - 09:10

    Qualifying

    08:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

