Hamilton: Mercedes losing eight-tenths on the straights

  • Published on 27 Sep 2019 16:55
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says the team is losing eight-tenths of a second on the straight due to Ferrari's strong straight-line speed.

The Silver Arrows didn't top any of the two practice sessions on Friday, with Ferrari and Red Bull claiming the top spots between both sessions.

Hamilton ended the second practice session in fourth place, ahead of one Ferrari - however he believes Mercedes' rivals did a better job at understanding and progressing through the Sochi conditions. 

"It's been a day of discovery and exploring," Hamilton said. "It started off not too bad and then it didn't really improve as the others made some big progressions. 

"We anticipated that we're losing eight-tenths of a second or something tot he Ferraris on the straights but nonetheless, we've been improving, but they've been improving at a serious rate.

"We've been trying to figure out how to improve the car, but it's not an easy task."

Hamilton added that his day was a "constant balancing act", admitting that he struggled to find a comfortable set up. 

"It [the car balance] started off good, then it tailored off and then it was a bit better towards the end of the second session," he said.

"It's crazy, you're constantly trying to track the track progression. As the track progression goes up, the balance shifts so we make some changes, the fronts or rears come in better, it's a constant balancing act.

"We only have a few opportunities to change the set up. It's going to be a tough day tomorrow, but I hope that it's going to be raining."


Replies (1)

  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 193

    Today atleast under race pace there was hardly any difference between their speeds. Not even 2 kmph, if anything it felt that Ferrari had a lower speed approaching turn 2. Maybe I am wrong.

    • + 0
    • Sep 27 2019 - 18:09
  • f1ski

    Posts: 485

    more MB bs. Unless perhaps the recent renault penalty for for excessive MGUK out put was to put MB on notice by renault and the stewards. we will see in qualifying

    • + 0
    • Sep 27 2019 - 20:47

