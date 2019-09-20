user icon
icon

link-icon
Bottas: Better not to focus on championship gap

Bottas: Better not to focus on championship gap

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 09:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas says it is better to focus on his short term goals rather than the big gap to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the championship.

The Finn is currently 63 points down on Hamilton with seven rounds left to run in the 2019 championship. 

MOREBottas 'performs better' when his future is secured | Wolff: Authenticity still on at Mercedes for 2019 despite points gap

However, he is sitting second in the standings and is Hamilton's closest challenger - unlike last year, when he assisted Hamilton in the races - most famously in Russia when he was asked to move aside to let Hamilton through for the win.

"For sure, it's a different feeling, coming here this weekend, knowing that everything is possible," Bottas said. "He is a bit far away in the points, but it's better not to think about it too much.

"I will focus on the short term goals, every race weekend. I've learned a lot from last year, being here and it was a tough race. I started fourth and finished fourth."

'Anything' can happen at Singapore

Bottas added that he believes "anything" can happen this weekend at the Marina Bay Circuit, as Mercedes aims to pick up the first-ever one-two team finish at Singapore.

"The car is always a big factor, but there are more variables this weekend. It's been an interesting couple of years, and that year with the rain and stuff. 

"Anything can happen this weekend. The car performance will maybe be a bit closer, it depends a lot on qualifying.

"It requires a good qualifying from both of us if we want to do it, and the race normally is a one-stop for everything. Just have to make sure that the tyres will take that.

"But there is always going to be safety cars and things happening, so it's not going to be an easy race to be one-two, but we'll try to fix that."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 994
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar