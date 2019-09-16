user icon
Haas to use revised black and gold livery for remainder of 2019

  • Published on 16 Sep 2019 10:05
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Haas Formula 1 team will continue to use the black and gold livery it adopted this season, despite parting ways with title sponsor Rich Energy. 

Rich Energy has been involved in several disputes since the start of the season, including a legal battle with Whyte Bikes over its logo - a conflict that the energy drink outfit lost.

Following the Italian Grand Prix, Haas confirmed that it had split from Rich Energy following months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the partnership.

In July, Rich Energy claimed on Twitter that it had opted to cut ties with Haas, however shareholders of the team insisted in a statement that that wasn't the case.

Rich Energy's branding remained on the car right up to the Italian Grand Prix, however the livery will alter slightly for this weekend's race in Singapore following confirmation that the two are no longer in partnership. 

The black and gold colours of Rich Energy will remain, but there will be no branding of the company on the car, while GPToday.net understands that there will be more Haas logos to decorate the VF-19.

Haas has also dropped Rich Energy from its official entry name, which will now read 'Haas F1 Team' for the remaining seven races of the season. 


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

