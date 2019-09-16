user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton prefers 'chasing' over race domination

Hamilton prefers 'chasing' over race domination

  • Published on 16 Sep 2019 15:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says he enjoys the thrill of a close fight rather than dominating races from start to finish.

Last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, the five-time world champion was attached to the rear of Charles Leclerc for much of the race.

The Mercedes driver attempted to pass on a couple of occasions, but couldn't make his way past the Ferrari driver, who went on to secure his second career victory.

MOREMercedes originally considered Heidfeld, di Resta over Hamilton for 2013 seat

Hamilton admits that he enjoys hunting down a driver more, as it takes him back to when he started racing in karts. 

"I love chasing, that's where I started my racing career," Hamilton said. "I was always at the back of the grid because I had a crap go-kart. 

"I loved my go-kart but it wasn't that great and I always had to drive all the way through the back. Those are the races that are the most rewarding, when you come from whatever position it is to catch the guy in front.

"It's been great to have the differences we've had in qualifying, to the Red Bulls to the Ferraris and being able to have some sort of difference in the race.

"I personally enjoy that more and it makes you feel like you're more part of that result than perhaps if you're in the lead and you walk away with it."

Next up on the calendar is the Singapore Grand Prix, a circuit that is set to suit Mercedes' efficient downforce package. 

Hamilton has four wins around the Marina Bay Circuit, with two of them coming in the last two years. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 472

    Is that hammy calling the mb crap

    • + 0
    • Sep 16 2019 - 18:24
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,275

    You say that, but I don't really believe you. The way you constantly moan when you are chasing, and at times moan after the race to boot, imply otherwise.

    • + 0
    • Sep 16 2019 - 18:49

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,816
  • Podiums 76
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar