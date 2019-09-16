Hamilton prefers 'chasing' over race domination

Lewis Hamilton says he enjoys the thrill of a close fight rather than dominating races from start to finish.

Last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, the five-time world champion was attached to the rear of Charles Leclerc for much of the race.

The Mercedes driver attempted to pass on a couple of occasions, but couldn't make his way past the Ferrari driver, who went on to secure his second career victory.

Hamilton admits that he enjoys hunting down a driver more, as it takes him back to when he started racing in karts.

"I love chasing, that's where I started my racing career," Hamilton said. "I was always at the back of the grid because I had a crap go-kart.

"I loved my go-kart but it wasn't that great and I always had to drive all the way through the back. Those are the races that are the most rewarding, when you come from whatever position it is to catch the guy in front.

"It's been great to have the differences we've had in qualifying, to the Red Bulls to the Ferraris and being able to have some sort of difference in the race.

"I personally enjoy that more and it makes you feel like you're more part of that result than perhaps if you're in the lead and you walk away with it."

Next up on the calendar is the Singapore Grand Prix, a circuit that is set to suit Mercedes' efficient downforce package.

Hamilton has four wins around the Marina Bay Circuit, with two of them coming in the last two years.