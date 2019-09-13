Mercedes originally considered Heidfeld, di Resta over Hamilton for 2013 seat

Mercedes was originally not in favour of bringing onboard Lewis Hamilton for the 2013 season, former Mercedes CEO Nick Fry has revealed.

In his upcoming book, 'Survive. Drive. Win.', Fry explained that Hamilton was not the team's first choice, after negotiations began with the Brackley outfit in mid-2011.

The Silver Arrows were searching for a replacement for Michael Schumacher, who decided to retire from the sport for a second time at the end of the 2012 season.

The team had a number of drivers in mind, including veteran Nick Heidfeld, new boy Paul di Resta and 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who had offered his services.

In an excerpt of his book published by RaceFans.net, Fry wrote: "Initially I couldn’t get Mercedes on board with hiring Lewis.

“More than once we were sent back to come up with other ideas. For whatever reason, we were told to look at people like Nick Heidfeld again, who was super-keen to get the seat, and repeatedly text me with photos of himself, his family and his dog in a futile bid to pique my interest.”

However, the arrival of Niki Lauda at the team as a non-executive chairman changed the perspective, with the late Austrian tealling the team to "go and do it and I will ask Mercedes for forgiveness later”

Hamilton was announced as a Mercedes driver in late September of 2012.

Since joining the Mercedes team, he has picked up 60 Grand Prix victories, 61 pole positions, 97 podium finishes, and four world championship titles as of the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.