Mercedes originally considered Heidfeld, di Resta over Hamilton for 2013 seat

Mercedes originally considered Heidfeld, di Resta over Hamilton for 2013 seat

  Published on 13 Sep 2019 09:53
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes was originally not in favour of bringing onboard Lewis Hamilton for the 2013 season, former Mercedes CEO Nick Fry has revealed. 

In his upcoming book, 'Survive. Drive. Win.', Fry explained that Hamilton was not the team's first choice, after negotiations began with the Brackley outfit in mid-2011. 

The Silver Arrows were searching for a replacement for Michael Schumacher, who decided to retire from the sport for a second time at the end of the 2012 season.

The team had a number of drivers in mind, including veteran Nick Heidfeld, new boy Paul di Resta and 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who had offered his services. 

In an excerpt of his book published by RaceFans.net, Fry wrote: "Initially I couldn’t get Mercedes on board with hiring Lewis.

“More than once we were sent back to come up with other ideas. For whatever reason, we were told to look at people like Nick Heidfeld again, who was super-keen to get the seat, and repeatedly text me with photos of himself, his family and his dog in a futile bid to pique my interest.”

However, the arrival of Niki Lauda at the team as a non-executive chairman changed the perspective, with the late Austrian tealling the team to "go and do it and I will ask Mercedes for forgiveness later”

Hamilton was announced as a Mercedes driver in late September of 2012. 

Since joining the Mercedes team, he has picked up 60 Grand Prix victories, 61 pole positions, 97 podium finishes, and four world championship titles as of the 2019 Italian Grand Prix. 


Replies (1)

  f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,710

    oh how different the sport would have looked

    • + 0
    Sep 13 2019 - 12:21
  TheDentist

    Posts: 4

    I don’t think they would have had the same success with the other drivers, they would have been successful, but not that many wins

    • + 0
    Sep 13 2019 - 12:59

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar