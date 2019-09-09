user icon
icon

link-icon
Haas confirms split from title sponsor Rich Energy

Haas confirms split from title sponsor Rich Energy

  • Published on 09 Sep 2019 15:07
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Haas F1 team has announced it has parted ways with title sponsor Rich Energy with immediate effect.

The announcement comes one day after the Italian Grand Prix, ending a dispute that has been ongoing for months. 

“Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with immediate effect,” read a statement from the F1 team. 

“While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title sponsorship of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

“Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.”

“Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy.”

Rich Energy joined Haas for the 2019 season as its title sponsor, announcing a deal towards the end of the 2018 campaign.

On the eve of the British Grand Prix earlier this year, Rich Energy claimed that it had ended its deal with Haas.

However, a sponsorship remained in place for a number of races while the situation was sorted between the two parties. 

Rich Energy has been involved in a number of controversies this year, including posting a number of online tweets aimed at Red Bull.

It was also sued by the bike company Whyte Bikes, who claimed that Rich Energy had copied their logo - the bike outfit won the legal battle, forcing Rich Energy to form a new design.


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,246

    I mean, this was the best possible resolution. I get ol' Gene don't mind where money come from, but they were at best incredibly unstable, at worst downright shady. Not the kinda partner a new F1 team would want to align themselves with. It'd be comparable to H&M releasing a collection featuring Nigell Farage.

    • + 0
    • Sep 9 2019 - 20:09
    • Kean

      Posts: 567

      I wouldn't be surprised if Haas didn't get paid in full. I mean an energy drinks company with a product nowhere to be seen. I've stopped looking for Rich Energy, instead I'm on the look out for Huski chocolate. Pretty sure Huski exists, just haven't seen it yet.

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 20:37
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,246

      Please let me know if it does, haven't found it either.

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 20:55
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,246

      We've got a webshop here in Sweden named Partykungen, and it's got all kinds of weird beverages. If it doesn't have Rich or Huski, you know those things are odd brands.

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 20:56
    • Kean

      Posts: 567

      Seems Huski delivers its product to hotels and restaurants, at least according to its website.... Hey, let's all get together, start a "drinks" company, name it Sasquatch or Big Foot, and get an f1 sponsorship deal. Seems to be working, let's jump on this bandwagon.

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 21:31
  • Mansell

    Posts: 44

    Anyone actually find this can for sale anywhere

    • + 0
    • Sep 9 2019 - 22:37
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 890

      Really? I haven't seen it in any countries I visit. Does anyone anywhere mean anyone in the UK?
      I have seen Huski in a specialty world market store but never a Rich Energy drink.

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 22:41
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,246

      You could from their site, but they're out of stock! XD that's amazing! Rich Energy cannot sell you Rich Energy! XD

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2019 - 22:43


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,934 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar