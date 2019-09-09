Haas confirms split from title sponsor Rich Energy

The Haas F1 team has announced it has parted ways with title sponsor Rich Energy with immediate effect.
The announcement comes one day after the Italian Grand Prix, ending a dispute that has been ongoing for months.
“Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with immediate effect,” read a statement from the F1 team.
“While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title sponsorship of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.
“Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.”
“Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy.”
Rich Energy joined Haas for the 2019 season as its title sponsor, announcing a deal towards the end of the 2018 campaign.
On the eve of the British Grand Prix earlier this year, Rich Energy claimed that it had ended its deal with Haas.
However, a sponsorship remained in place for a number of races while the situation was sorted between the two parties.
Rich Energy has been involved in a number of controversies this year, including posting a number of online tweets aimed at Red Bull.
It was also sued by the bike company Whyte Bikes, who claimed that Rich Energy had copied their logo - the bike outfit won the legal battle, forcing Rich Energy to form a new design.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (6)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,246
I mean, this was the best possible resolution. I get ol' Gene don't mind where money come from, but they were at best incredibly unstable, at worst downright shady. Not the kinda partner a new F1 team would want to align themselves with. It'd be comparable to H&M releasing a collection featuring Nigell Farage.
Kean
Posts: 567
I wouldn't be surprised if Haas didn't get paid in full. I mean an energy drinks company with a product nowhere to be seen. I've stopped looking for Rich Energy, instead I'm on the look out for Huski chocolate. Pretty sure Huski exists, just haven't seen it yet.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,246
Please let me know if it does, haven't found it either.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,246
We've got a webshop here in Sweden named Partykungen, and it's got all kinds of weird beverages. If it doesn't have Rich or Huski, you know those things are odd brands.
Kean
Posts: 567
Seems Huski delivers its product to hotels and restaurants, at least according to its website.... Hey, let's all get together, start a "drinks" company, name it Sasquatch or Big Foot, and get an f1 sponsorship deal. Seems to be working, let's jump on this bandwagon.
Mansell
Posts: 44
Anyone actually find this can for sale anywhere
Ram Samartha
Posts: 890
Really? I haven't seen it in any countries I visit. Does anyone anywhere mean anyone in the UK?
I have seen Huski in a specialty world market store but never a Rich Energy drink.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,246
You could from their site, but they're out of stock! XD that's amazing! Rich Energy cannot sell you Rich Energy! XD