Mercedes expecting Hamilton's car to be fixed for qualifying

  • Published on 31 Aug 2019 13:23
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes believes that it will have enough time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car for qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix.

With 20 minutes left to run in the final practice session earlier today, Hamilton slid off the circuit at Turn 13 and hit the barrier, sustaining heavy damage to the front of the car.

 A statement from Mercedes read: "We will be replacing both front corners (suspension and wheel assemblies), nose, barge boards and floor.

"Barring unexpected nasty surprises, we believe we can complete all of the work in time for the start of qualifying."

The repairs rule out a chassis change, which would have required the five-time world champion to start Sunday's race from the pit lane.

Hamilton is going in search of his fourth Belgian Grand Prix win this weekend to match Kimi Raikkonen and Jim Clark, and further extend his lead in the drivers' championship. 


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Don't think anyone doubted them. Merc' got some awesome people on board.

    • Aug 31 2019 - 15:32
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,702

      yep... it's why they're so good right now

      • Aug 31 2019 - 15:33

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar