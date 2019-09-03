user icon
Vettel would prefer F1 to return to 16-race seasons

  • Published on 03 Sep 2019 15:04
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel admits he would like to see the sport return to fewer races and counter the direction it is currently heading in.

On Thursday, the provisional calendar for the 2020 season was revealed, with a record-breaking 22 races featuring on the schedule. 

The past couple of years have seen 21 races per year, however next year Vietnam and The Netherlands joins the roster, while Germany is set to lose its spot. 

Vettel says that 16 races is a good number, as it is what he witnessed when he was growing up and watching F1 as a fan. 

"I think as drivers, we are at the lucky end," Vettel said of the expansion. "It's more races, yes, but for the teams, it's quite a big stress, for the mechanics. 

"It's a big circus, lots of things need to be put up in advance, and for all of the guys it will be even tougher than it is already. 

"But I'm not running the sport and I guess they make money when there are more races, that's what's behind it.

"Personally, I would like to go back to 16 races. It's how I grew up and it's a good number. Maybe the drivers have the flexibility and freedom to do something else."

Liberty Media, the commercial rights holders of Formula 1, have often stated its intentions in bringing more races to the calendar in the coming years to further boost the yearly schedule. 


  JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    16th races, it's obvious, this awful season would end fast for Seb.

    • + 1
    Sep 3 2019 - 15:42
  calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    16 are too few. Maybe we have too many now, not sure, but 16 would be far too few.

    • + 0
    Sep 3 2019 - 17:59
  Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    It sounds like Seb needs to retire soon. He just doesn't seem to have that champion's spirit anymore, and he sure does like to complain. I've even heard other drivers say he complains the most at the drivers' meetings.

    • + 0
    Sep 3 2019 - 18:52
  f1ski

    Posts: 457

    I think Seb can see it now how Leclerc is faster can be on the edge without making mistakes and is losing the fire. He is now married has 2 children It wouldn't be the worst thing to walk away. It would be nice to get a victory this season but i think he is done.

    • + 0
    Sep 3 2019 - 21:28
  denis1304

    Posts: 243

    Back when there was 16 races, top paid drivers would get how much money? Definitely not 30+
    There wasn't this much circus around the sport, back then... Watch Ross Brown interview on Sky.
    Seb, your'e just getting old and uninterested in sport.

    • + 0
    Sep 4 2019 - 07:29

