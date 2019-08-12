user icon
icon

link-icon
Norris didn't expect current high confidence levels

Norris didn't expect current high confidence levels

  • Published on 12 Aug 2019 09:19
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris admits he didn't expect to have such high confidence levels after his first half-season in Formula 1.

The 19-year-old made his F1 debut earlier this year at the Australian Grand Prix with McLaren, when he admits he was feeling more nervous compared to now.

Since his maiden race, the Briton has picked up five top-ten finishes, including two sixth-place finishes at Bahrain and Austria. 

McLaren currently sits fourth in the championship standings, however Norris doesn't believe the team has the fourth-fastest car - but states that it is performing more efficiently compared to 2018.

“I don’t think we thought we would be as [we are]," Norris said, quoted by Motorsport Week. "I don’t think we are still completely the fourth fastest car, but I think the team are doing a very good job.

“The pit stops, the starts, all areas that we weren’t so good in last year, they’ve improved a lot for this year, and we’re generally better than a lot of the teams.

“That side has been much stronger, and that has helped us be as good as we are in terms of the constructors’ and so on, it’s got us a lot of points, so a big thanks to all of the guys for working on those areas. It’s been a big help.

“From my side, I didn’t think I’d be as confident as I am now in this part of the season already, or halfway through.

“From how nervous I was in the beginning of the season in Australia, I’m a lot more confident, a lot more knowledgeable with what I need to do and not do and so on with what I need to do and not do and so on. We’re getting there.”

Norris is currently 10th in the drivers' championship, 34 points down on teammate Carlos Sainz, who holds the 'best of the rest' seventh spot in the standings. 


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    Hugely impressed by this guy - expect McLaren will be wanting to tie him into a long deal.

    • + 0
    • Aug 12 2019 - 14:06
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Any sane team would. Him and Albon are both very mature and skilled sportsmen, and now that we've got Albon in a RBH, I long to see them battle it out!

      • + 0
      • Aug 12 2019 - 14:23

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 24
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 13
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar