user icon
icon

link-icon
Whyte Bikes threatens to have Rich Energy wound up

Whyte Bikes threatens to have Rich Energy wound up

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 19:36
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Whyte Bikes has threatened to have Haas title sponsor Rich Energy wound up, as it has not been paid the £35,416 as ordered by the Intellectual Properties Courts.

Rich Energy lost a legal battle with Whyte Bikes over its logo, with a following court order demanding that Rich Energy, Williams Storey (CEO) and Staxoeb (logo designer) pay the money previously outlined.

The deadline for the payment was Thursday, July 11th, and Whyte Bikes has confirmed that it has not received the money from the energy drink producer.

Whyte Bikes released a statement in which it voiced its disapproval over Rich Energy and its lack of compliance with the due payment.

“On 27 June 2019 the High Court in London made various orders against the Defendants, Rich Energy, William Storey and Staxoweb," the statement read. 

"One of the orders was that they should pay to Whyte costs totalling £35,416 by 11 July 2019. The Defendants have failed to pay any of the costs award. Each of the Defendants is jointly liable for the whole amount of costs awarded.

“ATB will now be forced to take appropriate action to recover the costs that they have been awarded. This may include applications to the Court to wind up both Rich Energy and Staxoweb and to petition for the bankruptcy of Mr Storey.”

This week has seen Rich Energy in the spotlight as prior to the British Grand Prix weekend, its Twitter account claimed it had split from Haas as its title sponsor.

However, shareholders clarified on Thursday that the two remained very much in partnership, and condemned the actions of one "rogue individual" behind the Twitter account.

On Friday, the Rich Energy twitter page posted a letter which seemed to indicate that Storey remains the CEO of the company.

However, Jeremy Courtenay-Stamp, a lawyer of Haas, indicated that Haas would be willing to continue with Rich Energy if it saw "clear and unambiguous evidence that Mr Storey has been removed as a director of the company and that a new CEO has been validly appointed in his place".

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,749

    it's the story that keeps on giving

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 19:54
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 995

    What is wound up? That's a legal term we don't use here in the states.

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 20:31
    • Fergal Walsh

      Posts: 46

      It basically means that a company is dissolved after its assets and income are collected and distributed.

      • + 0
      • Jul 12 2019 - 21:34
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 995

      Wow! The guy probably should be booted out.

      • + 0
      • Jul 12 2019 - 22:59
  • 2GRX7

    Posts: 75

    WOW!!! The balls! Staxoweb STILL has the Rich Energy logo on the main page!

    LOL, looks like Staxoweb has Stax-o-bills! Thank yooou- thankyou very much! I'll be performing at......

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 00:34
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,478

    Ugh, just change the bloody logo, Rich. Clearly you didn't check up on your logo's legality properly, so just pay up, change up and shut up.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 10:32

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,814 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar