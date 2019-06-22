Vettel laments 'difficult' qualifying session

Sebastian Vettel admits that he is puzzled after a "not great" qualifying session at Paul Ricard that saw him finish seventh.
MORE: Vettel proposes F1 should 'burn' the rulebook after losing appeal
The end result was only good enough for seventh on the grid, behind the two McLarens.
"Not great,” said Vettel. “It was up and down, some laps I felt really good, others I didn’t. In the end I didn’t get the best out of the car, which is not satisfying.
"But as I say it was difficult for me because some laps it was really good and was just coming, and other laps I don’t know why but I didn’t have the grip that I seemed to have the runs before.
“It's a shame that it happened in Q3. it would have been better to be slower in the other segments, but that’s what it is today. The car was better than where we ended up but I'm confident tomorrow we can recover."
Ferrari introduced some upgrades in France, bringing a new floor, front wing and rear wing to the event at Le Castellet.
However, it reverted back to its old floor after Friday running as it was deemed that the fresh components didn't improve the pace of the car.
“We reverted on most of them so obviously not the step that we expected," Vettel admitted. "But tomorrow I think we have good pace to have a good race. Obviously, Mercedes are far away but we should be in the mix with Red Bull.”
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
05:00 - 06:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:00 - 08:30
08:00 - 09:00
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
07:00 - 08:30
05:00 - 06:00
08:00 - 09:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:10 - 09:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (4)Login to reply
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,738
really poor showing
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,991
He needs to get over the penalty thing, he's obviously disgruntled. Should make the race interesting tomorrow. He will be angrily trying to get back to the front
calle.itw
Posts: 7,400
I agree that he probably suffered from "the ghosts", and need to get a grip until tomorrow.
xoya
Posts: 448
It is my sincere opinion that he is burnt out and that he should take a hiatus at the very least.
It could not do him bad to "recharge his batteries" a bit.
It would probably spell the end of his career but he is going in that direction anyways with this type of driving and antics. :/