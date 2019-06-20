user icon
Leclerc not expecting significant boost from updated front wing

Leclerc not expecting significant boost from updated front wing

  • Published on 20 Jun 2019 18:17
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says that Ferrari's updated front wing in France won't give the team a significant improvement in terms of lap time.

The Scuderia outfit has arrived at the Circuit Paul Ricard with some changes to the front wing, however, it is not a major renovation to its original concept.

The wing features a small cutout at the top to direct airflow onto the face of the tyre. A small fin has been added to the outside section of the footplate, while the curvature of the wing has also been altered.

But as Ferrari goes in search of its first win of the 2019 season, Leclerc doesn't see the change to the front wing as a big one.

"I think it will help in different parts of the corner," the Monegasque driver said. "We don't expect significant change for this track, but we should see some results and hopefully it will be better.

"But I don't think we are expecting big improvements for this track particularly."

Leclerc targets qualifying improvements

So far this season, Leclerc has beaten teammate Sebastian Vettel in qualifying on just one occasion- when he claimed pole position in Bahrain.

The average gap between the two so far is almost two-tenths, and it is on Saturday where Leclerc feels he needs to make improvements in order to claim better results.

"In qualifying [at Canada], I did some mistakes. To put everything together in qualifying is my main target at the moment," Leclerc said.

"During the race, the performance was strong on my side so I was very happy with it. In qualifying, unfortunately, I did some mistakes and I think we were quite lucky to start from third position.

"I think I need to learn from this, try to get better and then the results will come together."

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,737

    Going to take a lot more than that to beat Mercedes

    • + 0
    • Jun 20 2019 - 18:51
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,387

      It'd take a different car entirely to bear Merc' right now. As of present, they can really just hope to keep RB behind them, and that says more about RB than it does Ferrari.

      • + 0
      • Jun 20 2019 - 19:21
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,737

      one can only hope

      • + 0
      • Jun 20 2019 - 23:36
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 959

      According to the report I heard the old wing was costing them 3/10 sec a lap because of a correlation issue from wind tunnel to track. 3/10 is a lot.

      • + 0
      • Jun 21 2019 - 18:58
