user icon
icon

link-icon
Preview: The 2019 French Grand Prix

Preview: The 2019 French Grand Prix

  • Published on 19 Jun 2019 15:49
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Paul Ricard Circuit is the venue for the eighth race of the 2019 season, as it hosts the French Grand Prix. Last year, it hosted the first race in France in ten years. We have also now arrived at the first back-to-back race weekend. 

The circuit

The circuit is located near the southern French town of Le Castellet and was commissioned by Paul Ricard. The circuit has been on the calendar 15 times before. In its early days, it was too long and unsafe. Due to the death of Elio de Angelis, the circuit was adapted to the current layout.

The large striped run-off areas are safe, but seemingly not popular with the fans. The combination of regular black asphalt with the blue (grippy) and red (extra grippy) asphalt ensures that cars are slowed down faster.
 

Length of the circuit 5,842 meters
Number of racing laps 53
Total racing distance 309,626 kilometres
Lap record 1:34.225 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)


Just like last season, the circuit has two DRS zones. The drivers can open the flap of their rear wing between turns 7 and 8 and 15 and 1. 
 

Driving direction Clockwise
Number of turns 15 (6 to the left, 9 to the right)
Distance from the start to the first corner 385.72 meters
Braking points of more than 2G 6, of which 2 are heavy
Percentage of full gas 58-70 per cent
Highest lateral G-force 4.1G through Turn 11
Length of the pits below limiter 327.5 meters
Duration of the drive through the pits 19.7 seconds
Fuel consumption High
Side of pole position on the start line Left
Tyre compounds C2, C3, C4
DRS zones Turn 7-8, 15-1
The opportunity of a safety car Average
Chance of rain Average


Tyre selections 
 

Driver C2 C3 C4
Lewis Hamilton 1 3 9
Valtteri Bottas 1 3 9
Sebastian Vettel 1 3 9
Charles Leclerc 1 3 9
Max Verstappen 1 4 8
Pierre Gasly 1 3 9
Daniel Ricciardo 2 1 10
Nico Hulkenberg 1 2 10
Kevin Magnussen 1 2 10
Romain Grosjean 2 1 10
Carlos Sainz 1 3 9
Lando Norris 2 2 9
Sergio Perez 2 3 8
Lance Stroll 2 3 8
Kimi Raikkonen 1 2 10
Antonio Giovinazzi 1 2 10
Daniil Kvyat 2 1 10
Alexander Albon 1 2 10
George Russell 1 3 9
Robert Kubica 2 2 9

 

The contenders

After seven races in 2019, Mercedes has picked up every win on offer. In Canada, the team needed a time penalty for Ferrari to take victory, but it is expected that the Silver Arrows will have the stronger car in France. 


Last year in France

Lewis Hamilton was the outright strongest driver last year when Formula 1 returned to Paul Ricard. He won his third race of the season by staying ahead of Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen. Sebastian Vettel's title aspirations took a hit when he clashed with Valtteri Bottas, consequently receiving a time penalty on his way to a P5 finish.

Best time FP1 1:32.231 (Hamilton)
Best time FP2 1:32.539 (Hamilton)
Best time FP3 1:33.666 (Bottas)
Best time Q1 1:31.271 (Hamilton)
Best time Q2 1:30.645 (Hamilton)
Best time Q3 1:30.029 (Hamilton)
Fastest racing lap 1:34.225 (Bottas)
Total race time 1 hour 30 minutes and 11 seconds
Average speed 223.6 kilometres per hour
Highest top speed 349.7 kilometres per hour
Podium Hamilton - Verstappen - Raikkonen
Winning strategy 1 stops, on lap 33
Total number of pit stops 23
Number of retirements 5


Weather

The weather in Le Castellet is looking good for the coming weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there is sun in the weather reports and the temperatures are nice and warm too: around 30 degrees Celsius. 

LE CASTELLET WEATHER


Trivia

Michael Schumacher has more French Grand Prix victories than any other driver: he won the event eight times. He recorded all his victories at Magny-Cours.

Ferrari has the most French Grand Prix wins with 17. At the Paul Ricard track, Williams and McLaren share the record for the most wins, with three each.

Paul Ricard offers 167 circuit variations, from 0.8 km to 5.5 km in length.

Replies (1)

Login to reply
SM1
SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar