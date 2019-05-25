user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton dedicates Monaco pole to Niki Lauda

Hamilton dedicates Monaco pole to Niki Lauda

  • Published on 25 May 2019 16:45
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has dedicated his most recent pole position to Niki Lauda, who passed away earlier this week prior to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton got the better of teammate Valtteri Bottas during qualifying around the Circuit de Monaco, beating the Finn by less than a tenth of a second.

MOREQualifying: Hamilton on pole, Leclerc out in Q1

Mercedes were favorites heading into the weekend, given its strong form so far in 2019, taking five consecutive one-two finishes. 

Hamilton says that his second Monaco pole is one of the 'best I can remember' amid a difficult weekend for the Mercedes team following the loss of Lauda, who worked as its non-executive chairman. 

"This is definitely one of the best poles I can remember.” said Hamilton. "Obviously, we’ve had a lot of success over the years but I can’t really remember one that means as much as this one.

"It’s been a really difficult week for the entire team and for me, personally, it’s been a difficult weekend. 

“The goal this weekend was always to get pole as it’s such a difficult circuit. It’s amazing that we’ve turned up as a team and taking strides forward collectively and get strong and improving our performance weekend in, weekend out.

"I’m so proud of everyone, but to have a little bit of cloud over us this weekend meant we really really tried to lift each other up and deliver for Niki.”

Hamilton also praised Bottas, stating that he had to 'dig deep' to beat the 29-year-old who is currently his closest championship rival.

“Valtteri has been a sensational job all weekend. FP1 & FP2 was good for me and then for me in FP3, it didn’t feel as good as on Thursday.

"I had to dig deep and turn the car around and Valtteri did a great flying lap first time out. I was struggling to get the first laptime on the tyres so I did a prep lap for my first lap and the second run wasn’t very good.

"Naturally, I had to gain two tenths because Valtteri was ahead and I thought Valtteri would be up. I was throwing the car around, and I’m pretty sure I touched a few barriers on the way around. But that’s the only way to do it around Monaco.

"I haven’t had a huge amount of success here over the years so it’s never given me quite the perfect lap but this was as close as I could get to it. This one is for Niki.”


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 943

    I've always found it interesting how some drivers make this gesture. Not sure what recepients are going to do with a race win that or pole position that they didn't actually win, but I guess it's the thought that counts, I'm sure the folks at Mercedes are experiencing a lot of grieving at this time.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2019 - 18:39

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,828
  • Podiums 76
  • Grand Prix 96
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar