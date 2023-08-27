Piastri bloedchagrijnig: "Ik ben behoorlijk pissig"

Het team van McLaren kwam wederom sterk voor de dag in de kwalificatie in Nederland. Op het circuit van Zandvoort konden Lando Norris en Oscar Piastri aardig meekomen met Max Verstappen. Norris noteerde de tweede tijd, maar Piastri kwam niet verder dan de achtste plek. Daar was hij na afloop behoorlijk pissig over.

Het team van McLaren heeft in de afgelopen maanden een opmerkelijke groei doorgemaakt. De Britse renstal begon het seizoen als het lelijke eendje, maar dankzij een aantal goede updates en doorontwikkelingen werden de prestaties steeds beter. Ze werden zelfs zo goed, dat ze inmiddels zijn uitgegroeid tot de directe uitdagers van Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing. Ook in Zandvoort kwamen ze aardig in de buurt.

De tweede plaats van Norris toonde nog maar weer eens aan hoeveelheid er mogelijk is met de MCL60. Piastri werd achtste en dat zorgde voor veel ergernis, zo laat hij weten aan Speedcafe: "Toen ik in Saoedi-Arabië dit resultaat bereikte, voelde ik mij heel erg goed. Nu sta ik weer achtste en ben ik behoorlijk pissig. Best grappig hoe snel zoiets verandert. De verwachtingen zijn voor ons nu hoger. Max en Red Bull liggen nog steeds een stapje voor op de rest, maar wij laten nu elk weekend zien dat wij het volgende team zijn."