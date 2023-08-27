user icon
Piastri bloedchagrijnig: "Ik ben behoorlijk pissig"

  • Gepubliceerd op 27 aug 2023 09:26
  • comments 8
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het team van McLaren kwam wederom sterk voor de dag in de kwalificatie in Nederland. Op het circuit van Zandvoort konden Lando Norris en Oscar Piastri aardig meekomen met Max Verstappen. Norris noteerde de tweede tijd, maar Piastri kwam niet verder dan de achtste plek. Daar was hij na afloop behoorlijk pissig over.

Het team van McLaren heeft in de afgelopen maanden een opmerkelijke groei doorgemaakt. De Britse renstal begon het seizoen als het lelijke eendje, maar dankzij een aantal goede updates en doorontwikkelingen werden de prestaties steeds beter. Ze werden zelfs zo goed, dat ze inmiddels zijn uitgegroeid tot de directe uitdagers van Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing. Ook in Zandvoort kwamen ze aardig in de buurt.

De tweede plaats van Norris toonde nog maar weer eens aan hoeveelheid er mogelijk is met de MCL60. Piastri werd achtste en dat zorgde voor veel ergernis, zo laat hij weten aan Speedcafe: "Toen ik in Saoedi-Arabië dit resultaat bereikte, voelde ik mij heel erg goed. Nu sta ik weer achtste en ben ik behoorlijk pissig. Best grappig hoe snel zoiets verandert. De verwachtingen zijn voor ons nu hoger. Max en Red Bull liggen nog steeds een stapje voor op de rest, maar wij laten nu elk weekend zien dat wij het volgende team zijn."

Driver87

Posts: 525

Erg leuk voor dit team met een leuk en capabel rijdersduo. Ik hoop dat ze deze lijn doorzetten

  • 5
  • 27 aug 2023 - 09:37
Reacties (8)

Login om te reageren
  • Driver87

    Posts: 525

    Erg leuk voor dit team met een leuk en capabel rijdersduo. Ik hoop dat ze deze lijn doorzetten

    • + 5
    • 27 aug 2023 - 09:37
  • Golf-GTI

    Posts: 935

    Ist ie weer 8ste en vindt het weer nycks....

    • + 0
    • 27 aug 2023 - 09:44
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 43.357

    Natuurlijk ook wel leuk om te weten waarom het niet lukte bij Piastri...

    “Max and Red Bull are still a step ahead of everybody but we’re proving each weekend now that we can be that next team waiting.
    Of course, it’s tough to get it right, and unfortunately my result has shown that if you get it wrong, you don’t just lose a position or two, it’s like six or seven.
    So we still have to be on top of our game every time we go out there, but we can definitely set our sights high and continue to push forward for the rest of the year.”

    Piastri suggested that his lack of running in second practice when the track was dry proved crucial. The 22-year-old Australian missed out on much-needed data after losing the rear of his car on the approach to the banked Turn 3, crashing into a barrier from which he failed to recover.
    “I paid the price a little bit for not getting the laps in,” assessed Piastri. I was kind of hoping it would stay a little bit more wet (in Q3) because in those conditions it’s the same for everybody, and new conditions for everybody.
    Not getting those laps in, through my own fault, unfortunately, made a bit of a difference, so that was the main thing, and it’s a shame we are not higher up on the grid.”

    The Melburnian concedes he will now need “a lot of luck” to make progress given the short, narrow nature of the seaside circuit around which it is difficult to overtake.
    “Clearly the car is quick, and it’s a shame I wasn’t able to get the most out of it. But it’s still very encouraging for the team that we can come to another quite different circuit with a mix of high-speed and low-speed, a bumpy circuit, and we’re still strong.
    That’s very encouraging for the team, very encouraging for me. For me, it’s just going to be about trying to make up a few spots if we can, but around here, it’s so difficult to overtake.
    If we move forward, that’ll be a good result.”

    speedcafe(.)com/2023/08/27/oscar-piastri-dutch-gp-expectations/

    • + 0
    • 27 aug 2023 - 10:58
    • snailer

      Posts: 17.601

      Top talent! En realistisch. En gedreven. En... pissig. Geen schande om een fout te maken. Hij lijkt me wel 1 van de echte top rijders te worden en zeker in de regen. P2 zou er zeker in hebben gezeten onder nattere omstandigheden in Q3.

      • + 1
      • 27 aug 2023 - 11:07
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 43.357

      Ja, Oscar heeft zonder meer een aardig beginnetje gemaakt om zijn belofte waar te maken...

      • + 1
      • 27 aug 2023 - 11:16
    • FredEx

      Posts: 738

      Als McLaren de opwaarse richting vast of zelfs verbeterd,zie ik togwel dat Piastri regelmatig bij de top 5 rijd

      • + 0
      • 27 aug 2023 - 11:27
  • van lotje,g

    Posts: 691

    Is deze jong sjagerijn een zoon van ouw..

    • + 2
    • 27 aug 2023 - 11:47
    • FredEx

      Posts: 738

      HAHA ...goeie........

      • + 0
      • 27 aug 2023 - 11:51

Foto gallerij

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
503
2
Mercedes
247
3
Aston Martin
196
4
Ferrari
191
5
McLaren
103
6
Alpine F1
57
7
Haas F1
11
8
Williams
11
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
9
10
Alpha Tauri
3
Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Coureursprofiel

AU Oscar Piastri 81
  • Team McLaren
  • Punten 34
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 12
  • Land AU
  • Geb. datum 6 apr 2001 (22)
  • Geb. plaats Melbourne, Australia, AU
  • Gewicht 0 kg
  • Lengte 0 m
Team profiel

McLaren
McLaren
