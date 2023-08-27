Piastri bloedchagrijnig: "Ik ben behoorlijk pissig"

Het team van McLaren kwam wederom sterk voor de dag in de kwalificatie in Nederland. Op het circuit van Zandvoort konden Lando Norris en Oscar Piastri aardig meekomen met Max Verstappen. Norris noteerde de tweede tijd, maar Piastri kwam niet verder dan de achtste plek. Daar was hij na afloop behoorlijk pissig over.
Het team van McLaren heeft in de afgelopen maanden een opmerkelijke groei doorgemaakt. De Britse renstal begon het seizoen als het lelijke eendje, maar dankzij een aantal goede updates en doorontwikkelingen werden de prestaties steeds beter. Ze werden zelfs zo goed, dat ze inmiddels zijn uitgegroeid tot de directe uitdagers van Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing. Ook in Zandvoort kwamen ze aardig in de buurt.
De tweede plaats van Norris toonde nog maar weer eens aan hoeveelheid er mogelijk is met de MCL60. Piastri werd achtste en dat zorgde voor veel ergernis, zo laat hij weten aan Speedcafe: "Toen ik in Saoedi-Arabië dit resultaat bereikte, voelde ik mij heel erg goed. Nu sta ik weer achtste en ben ik behoorlijk pissig. Best grappig hoe snel zoiets verandert. De verwachtingen zijn voor ons nu hoger. Max en Red Bull liggen nog steeds een stapje voor op de rest, maar wij laten nu elk weekend zien dat wij het volgende team zijn."
Natuurlijk ook wel leuk om te weten waarom het niet lukte bij Piastri...
“Max and Red Bull are still a step ahead of everybody but we’re proving each weekend now that we can be that next team waiting.
Of course, it’s tough to get it right, and unfortunately my result has shown that if you get it wrong, you don’t just lose a position or two, it’s like six or seven.
So we still have to be on top of our game every time we go out there, but we can definitely set our sights high and continue to push forward for the rest of the year.”
Piastri suggested that his lack of running in second practice when the track was dry proved crucial. The 22-year-old Australian missed out on much-needed data after losing the rear of his car on the approach to the banked Turn 3, crashing into a barrier from which he failed to recover.
“I paid the price a little bit for not getting the laps in,” assessed Piastri. I was kind of hoping it would stay a little bit more wet (in Q3) because in those conditions it’s the same for everybody, and new conditions for everybody.
Not getting those laps in, through my own fault, unfortunately, made a bit of a difference, so that was the main thing, and it’s a shame we are not higher up on the grid.”
The Melburnian concedes he will now need “a lot of luck” to make progress given the short, narrow nature of the seaside circuit around which it is difficult to overtake.
“Clearly the car is quick, and it’s a shame I wasn’t able to get the most out of it. But it’s still very encouraging for the team that we can come to another quite different circuit with a mix of high-speed and low-speed, a bumpy circuit, and we’re still strong.
That’s very encouraging for the team, very encouraging for me. For me, it’s just going to be about trying to make up a few spots if we can, but around here, it’s so difficult to overtake.
If we move forward, that’ll be a good result.”
speedcafe(.)com/2023/08/27/oscar-piastri-dutch-gp-expectations/
Ja, Oscar heeft zonder meer een aardig beginnetje gemaakt om zijn belofte waar te maken...
Is deze jong sjagerijn een zoon van ouw..
Driver87
Erg leuk voor dit team met een leuk en capabel rijdersduo. Ik hoop dat ze deze lijn doorzetten