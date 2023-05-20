user icon
Verstappen ziet nog geen tegenwerking voor Red Bull

Verstappen ziet nog geen tegenwerking voor Red Bull

  • Gepubliceerd op 20 mei 2023 16:22
  22
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Red Bull Racing is zeer sterk aan het huidige Formule 1-seizoen begonnen. De Oostenrijkse renstal won tot nu toe de eerste vijf Grands Prix van het seizoen en gaat aan de leiding van het wereldkampioenschap met Max Verstappen. Verstappen heeft niet het idee dat andere teams Red Bull nu proberen tegen te werken.

Red Bull heerst momenteel in de koningsklasse van de autosport. De Oostenrijkse renstal ziet dat coureurs Verstappen en Perez vooral met elkaar vechten en dat het verschil met de concurrentie zeer groot is. De overheersing is zeer groot en meerdere coureurs, teambazen en andere prominenten hebben zich dan ook al afgevraagd of de FIA niet moet ingrijpen.

Verstappen heeft niet het gevoel dat Red Bull momenteel wordt tegen gewerkt in de koningsklasse van de autosport. De Nederlander maakt zich niet druk en spreekt zich uit in de podcast Pardon My Take: "Nee, dat gevoel heb ik niet. Ik denk dat het tot nu toe helemaal in orde is. Ik denk dat het normaal is dat mensen ergens naar gaan kijken wanneer één team dominant is. Op dit moment denk ik dat alles goed gaat. We zagen dit eerder toen andere teams dominant waren, dan komt er een punt dat er regels worden aangepast en dan worden ze een beetje boos. Zo werkt de Formule 1 nou eenmaal."

Notificaties voor elk plusje dat ik krijg is...

