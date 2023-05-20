Verstappen ziet nog geen tegenwerking voor Red Bull

Red Bull Racing is zeer sterk aan het huidige Formule 1-seizoen begonnen. De Oostenrijkse renstal won tot nu toe de eerste vijf Grands Prix van het seizoen en gaat aan de leiding van het wereldkampioenschap met Max Verstappen. Verstappen heeft niet het idee dat andere teams Red Bull nu proberen tegen te werken.
Red Bull heerst momenteel in de koningsklasse van de autosport. De Oostenrijkse renstal ziet dat coureurs Verstappen en Perez vooral met elkaar vechten en dat het verschil met de concurrentie zeer groot is. De overheersing is zeer groot en meerdere coureurs, teambazen en andere prominenten hebben zich dan ook al afgevraagd of de FIA niet moet ingrijpen.
Verstappen heeft niet het gevoel dat Red Bull momenteel wordt tegen gewerkt in de koningsklasse van de autosport. De Nederlander maakt zich niet druk en spreekt zich uit in de podcast Pardon My Take: "Nee, dat gevoel heb ik niet. Ik denk dat het tot nu toe helemaal in orde is. Ik denk dat het normaal is dat mensen ergens naar gaan kijken wanneer één team dominant is. Op dit moment denk ik dat alles goed gaat. We zagen dit eerder toen andere teams dominant waren, dan komt er een punt dat er regels worden aangepast en dan worden ze een beetje boos. Zo werkt de Formule 1 nou eenmaal."
Posts: 32.458
Vreemde conclusie van Max, ik hoor hier het Wolffengehuil elke dag een stukkie dichterbij komen...
Fijn al die notificaties vandaag voor alle plusjes! Jippie!! 😡
Stand sinds gisteren:
Notificaties voor elk plusje dat ik krijg is...
...een leuke aanvulling op de webs-i-t-e (9%)
...is niet van toegevoegde waarde en hinderlijk (91%)
Hopelijk wordt er snel actie ondernomen.
Hoe kom ik er dan achter òf en waar er op mij gereageerd is @SEN1?
Posts: 10.542
Als ik op m'n naam druk krijg ik vanzelf de reacties die ik gepost hebt Pietje.....wel op m'n telefoon dan.
Ik dus niet @Ouw. Niet op PC en ook niet op m'n laptop.
Posts: 10.542
Wat Ron zegt, dat kan bij mij ook.
Posts: 231
De grote vraag is ... als we plusjes spammen (aan-uit), krijg je dan een notificatie voor elke keer of slechts 1 maal ... >.>
Posts: 231
Oh wacht, dat gaat hier niet, nm :P
Ja hallo ..... jullie hebben het er nu over hoe ik mijn "eigen geposte berichten kan zien.
Daar kijk ik al jaren als ik een bericht van mezelf zoek, maar ik heb het over berichten van mensen die op mij hebben gereageerd.
Zonder notificaties moet ik steeds mijn berichten aanklikken om te zien of er misschien iemand op gereageerd heeft en dat is dus niet te doen en ga ik óók niet doen.
Daar sluit ik me bij aan @Ron.
Off Topic:
Het Wilhelmus klonk vanmiddag in Barcelona!
Emely de Heus claims first win of the season in F1 Academy
20 May 2023
Emely de Heus secured her inaugural F1 Academy win as she kept her composure to win in Race 1 from pole position in Barcelona.
Posts: 40.270
Winners Quote – Emely de Heus:
“I’m really happy about my first win in F1 Academy! It was a bit of a rollercoaster in the beginning, I lost a position, but later I had a bit of luck when Lena had an issue, so I am delighted to finish first!”
Posts: 40.270
Bianca Bustamante delighted with Race 1 learnings
PREMA Racing’s Bianca Bustamante was happy with her performance in Race 1 as she pushed forward from P6 to P4 after battling with teammate Marta Garcia throughout the race.
The Filipino driver showed good pace throughout and battled intensely with Garcia culminating in a last lap tussle that saw her edge ahead of her teammate, only to lose out on the final corner as she finished in P4.
Bustamante was particularly happy with her ability to stay close behind Garcia throughout the race: “I was able to stay close behind Marta for all the race and pace wise it was mega, even with the dirty air I was able to stay close. What really matters was I learnt a lot from this race, how to manage dirty air, to preserve the tyres and to not make any mistakes.
It was quite cool fighting for that last spot on the podium with Marta and I overtook her on T10, but in the end I wasn’t able to stick it as she made a switchback in T13.”
Ahead of Race 2, Bustamante is focused on ensuring she secures maximum points off the back of her first race win last week: “I think starting P3, the win is in sight for us, and of course with the mega car that we had and the pace that we were able to show from Race 1, I think we can get away with a lot of positive things heading into Race 2.”
It has been quite the week for Bustamante, with the PREMA Racing driver receiving nationwide support from the Philippines, following her maiden F1 Academy win in Valencia.
“I put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of months to be able to really fight up there heading into the F1 Academy season and for it to actually show the results is great.
It is amazing to get to inspire other people through my journey and through the challenges I face. I hope I can inspire another young girl to pursue her dreams. They inspire me more than I inspire them, so it has been a really good experience.”
Posts: 1.486
Wat een geweldenaar is het ook!
Posts: 32.458
Was de baas van Deoranjecamping ook maar zo'n geweldenaar, die heeft het gat in de rioolpijp bij het toiletgebouw nog steeds niet gefikst. En laat daardoor alle gasten simpelweg al wekenlang in de stront zakken.
Pietje Bell
Posts: 16.671
Fijn al die notificaties vandaag voor alle plusjes! Jippie!! 😡
[b][i]Stand sinds gisteren:[/i][/b]
Notificaties voor elk plusje dat ik krijg is...
...een leuke aanvulling op de webs-i-t-e (9%)
...is niet van toegevoegde waarde en hinderlijk (91%)
Hopelijk wordt er snel actie ond... [Lees verder]