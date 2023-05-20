Alonso doet boekje open over Aston Martin-onderhandelingen

Fernando Alonso rijdt sinds dit seizoen voor het team van Aston Martin. De Spaanse tweevoudig wereldkampioen is zeer sterk aan het huidige seizoen begonnen en hij eindigde al vier keer op de derde plaats. Alonso voelt zich op zijn gemak bij Aston Martin en geeft aan dat de contractonderhandelingen zeer soepel verliepen.

Alonso maakte tijdens de zomerstop van 2022 bekend dat hij in 2023 voor het team van Aston Martin ging rijden. De Spanjaard reed op dat moment nog voor Alpine en de Franse renstal was op dat moment veel succesvoller dan Aston Martin. De transfer zorgde dan ook voor zeer veel verbazing bij fans, volgers en kenners.

Alonso kreeg gelijk aangezien hij momenteel zeer goed voor de dag komt in de sport. De Spanjaard geeft in gesprek met de New York Times aan hoe de onderhandelingen gingen: "Ik kreeg een telefoontje van Lawrence Stroll, hij vroeg of ik al een contract had bij Alpine. Ik gaf aan dat dit nog niet het geval was. Mijn onderhandelingen met Alpine waren al aardig ver gevorderd, maar ik had nog geen krabbel gezet. Hij vroeg of ik een overstap zou overwegen als hij die dag nog iets zou sturen. Hij stuurde het op, ik was blij en het was uiteindelijk een makkelijke keuze."