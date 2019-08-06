user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ferrari targeting first win of 2019 at Spa

  • Published on 06 Aug 2019 10:14
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the team will prepare as best as it can for the Belgian Grand Prix, where it looks to win its first race of the season.

The Italian squad has come close to victory on several occasions this year, but has always fallen short due to reliability, penalties or late-race overtakes. 

MOREVettel: Ferrari's Hungary pace not eye-opening | Masi: Onboard pictures give 'distorted' shots of Leclerc/Bottas contact

The team struggled at Budapest last weekend due to its lack of downforce, however with the straight-line speed advantage it holds set to serve it well at the next two rounds at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, Ferrari is hoping to secure its first win of the year. 

"We should certainly be more competitive there," Binotto said. "There is nothing which is given and all of our competitors will be strong and try to challenge us. 

"The situation will be different to Budapest, certainly and we need to try prepare ourselves best to at least try and seek our first victory."

The Belgian Grand Prix will mark one year since Sebastian Vettel last won a Formula 1 race.

Ferrari must work to understand rapid form changes

Ferrari was almost half a second down on pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, while it crossed the finish line on Sunday over a minute down on race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Binotto insists Ferrari must work to understand why it went from having arguably the fastest car at Hockenheim, to being third fastest in the space of a week. 

"What we need to explain is not how it's just possible today, but how a week ago, we had the fastest car and today we are not the fastest," he said "Here it's very track dependent.

"We know that our car is lacking maximum downforce, and when you're on a track like Budapest where maximum downforce is required, we are certainly suffering.

"You are suffering in the race compared to qualifying, because on the single lap, the grip of the tyres is coping with the lack of downforce. But over a long distance, you are sliding, overheating the tyres and things are more complicated."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar