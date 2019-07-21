user icon
Hamilton calls for F1 to consult drivers over track designs

  • Published on 21 Jul 2019 10:45
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton believes drivers should be consulted when it comes to track designs and layouts for Formula 1.

Hamilton stated that the FIA should consider hearing what the drivers have to say on the matter as part of the major regulations overhaul that will come into force in 2021.

Although the changes in question relate to improving the technical and sporting side of operations, Hamilton believes that discussing the tracks with drivers will bring an opportunity for better racing.

"Probably in the history of the sport, the drivers have never been a part of the decision making in terms of advising on tracks," said Hamilton.

"We know better than anybody which track we can overtake and which track we can’t. I don’t know who does the selection.

"I know it’s not that they always have a ton of tracks in every country that is possible to race a Grand Prix, but there are ones that they’re selecting for the future that we’re going to have not such great racing, the ones that are on the calendar that aren’t great."

"People always ask me which are my favourite tracks and this [Silverstone] is one of them because you can follow.

"It’s just spectacular with the high speed. Austin, Texas is built like that, as a new circuit. But then we’ve got places where you just can’t follow and it’s like a train.

"Having a race in those countries just for the sake of having a race, or do you want a great race like this?

"If so, then we need to look at the different options in different countries. I think the really cool track they used to have in Hockenheim, and it still is awesome, but the big, long one they used to have is quite unique.

"There was always good racing there but they changed it. Hopefully the GPDA [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association] can be part of in this next step in 2021 rules. We can be a part of advising on that. We’re here to help make the sport better."

Hamilton sees no reason why the tracks couldn't be altered to accommodate better racing. 

"If they’re open to it, we’re happy having the grand Prix in these different countries but if they’re open to the idea of changing or adapting some of the circuits or using a different circuit in the countries, then we should look into that."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 650

    Pure bullshit, The whole point of racing is showing which drivers are the best able to cope with any given track. That's why the cars have steering, brakes and throttles. Changing or designing tracks around the current crop of cars doesn't make for better racing, but I guess it would make the divas happy.

    • + 0
    • Jul 21 2019 - 16:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,965

      Yet some of the tracks could certainly be improved A LOT. Just look at the French GP and what a trainwreck that was. And I expect Abu Dhabi to be but another snooze fest, as it always is. I do however think the best solution is to even out the field, the tracks can be perfect, but it won't matter with the current field gaps.

      • + 0
      • Jul 21 2019 - 16:18
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,654

      I think it's worth hearing what they have to say. They all seem to want to same thing

      • + 0
      • Jul 21 2019 - 16:25

