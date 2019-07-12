user icon
Verstappen: Turn 6 bumpier than last year despite new surface

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 17:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen says that the Turn 6 'Brooklands' corner is bumpier than what it was in 2018.

The Silverstone Circuit received a fresh layer of asphalt ahead of the 2019 event, following complaints from drivers that the new surface laid down in 2018 did not meet their standards.

While Verstappen admits that there is more grip in general because of the new surface, the Dutchman says that parts of the circuit seem to be bumpier than 12 months ago.

"Going into Turn 6, it's quite bad, probably less than last year," he commented. "Going into Copse as well, that was quite bad. Those are the tricker ones. In general, the tarmac has more grip but it's still quite bumpy in some places."

Work to do in order to be competitive 

Verstappen ended the second practice session in seventh place, behind his teammate and the McLaren of Lando Norris.

The 21-year-old, fresh from his win at the Red Bull Ring two weeks ago acknowledges that there is work to be done if he and the team wish to be competitive for the remainder of the weekend. 

"It wasn't the best day. I didn't have a good balance with the car and I was just sliding around and not comfortable," he said. "So we have a bit of work to do.

"Even with the problems we had with the balance on my side, we're not that far away, so that's positive. But like I said, there's still a lot to do."


