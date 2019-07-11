user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Leclerc: Very easy to move on from Austria loss

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 18:57
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says it has been easy to move on from his defeat at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The Monegasque driver was denied the first win of his career after Max Verstappen overtook him with just a handful of laps to go at the Red Bull Ring.

The pair made contact which saw Leclerc go off the road, and a lengthy investigation followed where it was deemed that there was nothing amiss with Verstappen's overtake.

MOREFerrari not expecting Silverstone to suit its car | Brawn: Verstappen, Leclerc promising a 'brilliant future' for F1

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on his very first F1 win for the second time, as he was let down by an engine issue in Bahrain, Leclerc admitted he found it easy to get over the incident.

"I think with the incident, I don't have any problems and it was very easy to move on," Leclerc said. "The only thing is that I would like a bit more consistency.

"I feel like there have been other incidents in the past which have been less big and they have been penalised.

"If we can race that way then I am happy to, I think it's good for Formula 1, and it's what us as drivers want, we just need to know what to expect."

Leclerc happy to race aggressively

Leclerc added that he concluded from the decision that drivers will be allowed to race more aggressively, something that he is happy about.

"If you look at incidents from the beginning of the year I feel there have been different penalties for the same incidents, or there have been small penalties that have been penalised a lot and others that haven't been," he said.

"But in the car I am approaching the same way. To be completely honest, he had such a pace advantage with fresh tyres, it was difficult to keep him behind.

"But the way the overtake was done, I felt that looking in the past at penalties, getting out of the car I felt he should have been penalised. But I am happy with this decision, if they are consistent like this, then I am happy to race like this."


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,908

    Good, now go after the next podium, m'boy!

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 19:14

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 144
  • Podiums 4
  • Grand Prix 30
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 69 kg
  • Length 1.79 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar