Ferrari 'certainly not' interested in signing Verstappen

  • Published on 04 Jul 2019 09:29
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari is not eying up Max Verstappen for a seat at the team in 2020, according to the Scuderia's team principal Mattia Binotto.

Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull as early as the end of the 2019 season, amid suggestions that there is a release clause in his contract.

Ferrari altered its driver line-up this season, as it brought it Charles Leclerc alongside Sebastian Vettel, replacing its 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Binotto insists that the team is not preparing to make changes again, and that it has a "fixed" driver line-up for the foreseeable future.

“No certainly not," he said when asked if Verstappen was of interest to Ferrari, "and I can only confirm what Seb said.

“We’ve got two drivers, we’ve got contracts in place and we are very happy.

“Next season our line-up is fixed and there are no reasons we why should change. I think things are going well in that respect.”

Leclerc defeat will spur him on

Verstappen took his sixth career win and his first victory of the season on Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, beating Leclerc after an intense end of race battle. 

Binotto believes that Leclerc's defeat at Spielberg will only encourage him and shape him into a stronger driver. 

"I think that after certainly quali he was somehow very optimistic and after as well the first laps of the race he was controlling the race and probably saw himself in a good position.

“But that’s what’s good in that sport is the chequered flag is only at the end of the race and anything may happen.

"I think he is simply looking ahead at the next races as a new challenge and he is very hungry so I’m pretty sure that sooner or late it will be his time.”


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

