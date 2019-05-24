FP2: Lotterer tops Mortara in second practice

Techeetah's Andre Lotterer managed to top the timesheets in Berlin this afternoon with a time of 1:07.401. Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was second fastest, with a gap of 0.284 separating the pair at the end of the session.

BMW's Alex Sims finished the session in third position as the team look for a promising home race, with Nissan's Sebastien Buemi ending up in fourth.

Fifth was Mitch Evans for Jaguar, while Venturi's Felipe Massa finished the second practice session in sixth with a much better result than his first practise session.

Virgin's Sam Bird had an incident early on, hitting the pit wall which required him to return to the garage for repairs. HWA's Gary Paffett suffered a brief scare also, with a slide as he locked his brakes going into turn six.

Bird's teammate Robin Frijns didn't appear on track until late on in the session but was instantly on the pace of the quicker cars, while the session ended on a bad note for Dragon's Max Guenther as he made contact with the wall on a quick lap.

The other Techeetah of Jean-Eric Vergne struggled in the session, finishing a second off the pace to teammate Lotterer, the team even changing the Frenchman's front tyres during the session after complaints from Vergne.

Antonio Felix Da Costa and Oliver Rowland finished in seventh and eighth, while Alex Lynn and Daniel Abt rounded out the top ten, Audi's Abt seven tenths off Lotterer's time on the circuit he took the victory on last season.