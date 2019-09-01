user icon
Sprint Race: Armstrong unchallenged on his way to victory at Spa

  • Published on 01 Sep 2019 11:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marcus Armstrong dominated the Sprint Race in the FIA Formula 3 championship to take his second win of the season.

The Prema driver started the race from reverse grid pole position and faced no challenge from behind, leading the entire 17 laps.

A portion of the race was held under the safety car as MP Motorsport's Simo Laaksonen had a major crash at the high-speed Blanchimont corner - however it was reported trackside that the driver was okay as he was taken to the medical centre.

The entire car disappeared underneath the barrier, sprouting fears after Anthoine Hubert's fatal accident in the Formula 2 championship on Saturday.

Prior to the start of the race, there was a minute's silence in honour of Hubert.

Yuki Tsunoda picked up his first podium finish of the season after a tense battle with Christian Lundgaard. 

Lundgaard overtook the Japanese driver for second place, however Tsuonda held on and managed to repass the ART driver soon after. 

Robert Shwartzman picked up the final spot on the podium, managing to make his way ahead Lundgaard on the final lap, breezing past the Dane on the Kemmel Straight.

WIth Jehan Daruvala finishing fifth, Schwartzman extends his lead at the top of the F3 standings. 

Saturday's race winner Pedro Piquet was sixth ahead of Leonardo Pulcini and Teppei Natori, who secured the last point for Carlin Buzz Racing.

Juri Vips' championship challenge took a major hit as he lost his front wing at the safety car restart, dropping him to the back of the field. 

The Estonian driver made contact with Max Fewtrell at the bus stop chicane, with Fewtrell eventually going on to retire from the race. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

